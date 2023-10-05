William hails ‘amazing’ eco-friendly start-up businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

William hails ‘amazing’ eco-friendly start-up businesses

By Press Association
The Prince of Wales speaks to a staff member from ENSO (Kate Green/PA)
The Prince of Wales has hailed “amazing” eco-friendly start-up technology businesses in London.

William was shown building material made from food waste during a visit to Sustainable Ventures, a working space which helps fund and support green firms, on Thursday afternoon.

He remarked: “It’s amazing, and shows if we put our minds to something what we can discover.”

Prince of Wales visit to Sustainable Ventures
William met businesses such as ENSO, which has created a more efficient electric vehicle tyre reducing harmful particles worn off during travel.

ENSO was among the finalists of this year’s Earthshot Prize, established by William to find solutions to “repair” the planet.

Founder Gunnlaugur Erlendsson said, after showing the prince a taxi which had the tyres, that the recognition has helped the business.

William was also shown thermal imaging used to detect heat loss from buildings anywhere on Earth by firm SatVu.

Prince of Wales visit to Sustainable Ventures
He later joined a discussion with start-ups to hear how Sustainable Ventures is helping them to expand.

Among them was AirEx, which created the world’s first smart air brick to reduce home energy bills, and Depop, an online platform which allows users to buy and sell vintage and second-hand clothing.

Since 2011, Sustainable Ventures, based in County Hall, near the Houses of Parliament, has supported over 500 businesses, including Notpla, one of the 2022 Earthshot Prize winners.

Prince of Wales visit to Sustainable Ventures
It is dubbed the centre of the UK’s climate tech revolution and the largest hub of its type in Europe.

Andrew Wordsworth, managing partner of Sustainable Ventures, who showed William around, said: “The Prince of Wales is known for his dedication to sustainability.

“It’s inspiring for Sustainable Ventures’ members to know that someone of his influence understands that they need to scale to have impact in the next decade.

“He has shown by his actions that we need optimistic solutions in a world dominated by negative headlines.”