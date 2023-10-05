Irish premier concerned ‘to see UK disengaging from the world’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Irish premier concerned ‘to see UK disengaging from the world’

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was commenting on language coming from the Conservative Party conference about leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (Brian Lawless/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was commenting on language coming from the Conservative Party conference about leaving the European Convention on Human Rights (Brian Lawless/PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has spoken of his concerns that the UK is “disengaging from the world”.

The Taoiseach commented on language coming from the Conservative Party conference this week about leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, describing it as “not the Britain I know”.

Mr Varadkar was speaking in Spain ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak where they were attending a European Political Community meeting.

He said he would be seeking an update on discussions between the UK Government and the DUP about efforts to restore the powersharing institutions at Stormont.

Asked if he was concerned about language coming from the Tory conference this week, Mr Varadkar said: “I am, to be honest.

“The Britain, the United Kingdom that I love and admire is the country of the Magna Carta, the country that founded a parliamentary democracy and the country that helped to write the European Convention on Human Rights.

“And it does bother me to see the United Kingdom disengaging from the world, whether it’s reducing its budget for international aid, whether it’s leaving the European Union, and now even talking about withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights, that’s not the Britain I know.”

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Mr Varadkar was speaking in Spain ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (Danny Lawson/PA)

Mr Varadkar said he would also be discussing the UK’s new act to deal with the legacy of the Northern Ireland Troubles with Mr Sunak.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act received royal assent last month despite widespread opposition from political parties, victims’ organisations in Northern Ireland and the Irish government.

Aspects of the laws include a limited form of immunity from prosecution for Troubles-related offences to those who co-operate with the new Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery. It will also halt future civil cases and inquests.

Ireland is seeking legal advice about taking an inter-state legal case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Mr Varadkar said: “We will certainly discuss the issue of the UK legacy legislation.

“That’s something the Irish government is very opposed to, so are the victims’ groups, so are the five main parties in Northern Ireland.

“We believe it is potentially a contravention of the European Convention on Human Rights and certainly I will be saying that to the Prime Minister.”

Mr Varadkar also said the issue of restoring the Stormont institutions, which are not operating due to a DUP protest over post-Brexit trading arrangements, was very important to both governments.