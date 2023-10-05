More than 1,300 lines of inquiry as Creeslough anniversary approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

More than 1,300 lines of inquiry as Creeslough anniversary approaches

By Press Association
The scene of the explosion in the village of Creeslough (Brian Lawless/PA)
The scene of the explosion in the village of Creeslough (Brian Lawless/PA)

More than 1,000 lines of inquiry and 900 statements have been taken by gardai since an explosion at an Irish service station killed 10 people a year ago.

Four men, three women and three young people, ranging in ages from five to 59, died in the explosion at a service station in the Co Donegal village of Creeslough on October 7.

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty, Martina Martin, Hugh Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper were all killed in the explosion.

A rescue and recovery effort involved emergency services and members of the community, including a digger driver who was praised by ministers and the victims’ families.

Explosion at Donegal service station
A Garda crime scene investigator at the scene in Creeslough (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sympathies were shared from across the world with the tight-knit rural community.

Irish police previously said the incident was being treated as a tragic accident, with a gas leak believed to be one theory.

As the first anniversary of the tragedy approaches, An Garda Siochana said its investigation was continuing “as expeditiously as possible, in the circumstances” to ensure that the circumstances are “professionally investigated”.

Gardai said they had actioned more than 1,350 lines of inquiry and taken in excess of 900 statements.

The investigation is being co-ordinated from Milford Garda station, with support from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), Garda Siochana Analysis Service (GSAS) and Garda Technical Bureau.

An Garda Siochana are being assisted by the Health and Safety Authority, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities and the Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas (DNV), which specialises in investigating and testing energy systems.

A family liaison team with a dedicated family liaison officer remains in place for each of the victims’ families, gardai said.