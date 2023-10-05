Drugs regime at hospital unit ‘open to abuse by any member of staff so minded’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drugs regime at hospital unit ‘open to abuse by any member of staff so minded’

By Press Association
Nurse Catherine Hudson, 54, earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal drugs from Blackpool Victoria Hospital (Alamy/PA)
The drugs regime on a hospital stroke unit was so lax that staff embarked on a “free for all” in pilfering medicines, a court has heard.

On Thursday, nurse Catherine Hudson, 54, was convicted of doping patients at Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s stroke unit to “keep them quiet and compliant”.

She had earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal drugs from the hospital.

One of the sedatives she used was Zopiclone, a Class C controlled drug, and a short-term prescription-only treatment for insomnia.

Jurors heard that the sleeping pill was “potentially life-threatening” if inappropriately administered to a patient.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Catherine Hudson worked on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital (Alamy/PA)

An investigation was launched in November 2018 after a whistleblowing student nurse raised concerns about Hudson.

Opening the case, Peter Wright KC, said an internal review followed which revealed the process of supply from the hospital pharmacy to the administration of Zopiclone on prescription was “so lax as to be virtually incapable of being correctly audited or safely administered”.

He said: “It was a system that was open to abuse and we say was accordingly ripe for manipulation by any member of staff who was so minded.”

The review suggested that in September and October 2018 a total of 1,100 Zopiclone tablets were dispensed but only 207 were recorded as having been prescribed and 222 were recorded as being administered during the same period.

Once the investigation started, the transactions involving Zopliclone “fell off a cliff”, Mr Wright said.

Giving evidence, Hudson said medication was “scattered around” the unit and freely available.

She added that the “whole ward was corrupt” and that “95% of the staff” would take medication from the unit.

Hudson said: “A lot of Zopiclone was taken by people who took drugs, who took Class A drugs on a recreational basis.

“I have subsequently been told that Zopiclone can be used as a comedown.”

She said some staff would use drugs such as Tramadol and Oramorph – liquid morphine – before their shifts started.

Hudson said the theft of drugs from the unit was “not a secret” and “regrettably” she later joined in.

She told the court: “I tried to report it and the answer was ‘there is nothing I can do Cathy because we would all be in trouble’.

“I can’t justify it now. The only answer I have got is that it was commonplace.”