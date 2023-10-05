People arrested at King’s Coronation to prevent protest face no further action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
People arrested at King’s Coronation to prevent protest face no further action

By Press Association
Police said they had intelligence to suggest activists were plotting to target the Coronation procession (Bruce Adams/The Daily Mail/PA)

Twenty-one people arrested on the day of the King’s Coronation to prevent potential disruption from protests will face no further action.

The Metropolitan Police said the Crown Prosecution Service had reviewed the evidence and concluded there was “no realistic prospect of conviction”.

The force said groups were arrested in order to prevent a breach of the peace and on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance in The Mall and in Whitehall on May 6.

Officers from the Met Police referred the cases to the CPS in August 2023.

King Charles III coronation
Charles and Camilla are carried in the Gold State Coach as the King’s Procession passes along The Mall (Bruce Adams/The Daily Mail/PA)

Met Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said officers had “intelligence” in the hours before the Coronation to suggest that activists planned to disrupt the procession.

Mr Twist said: “We had real concerns that such efforts would not only disrupt a once-in-a-lifetime event of enormous national significance, but that they could also compromise the security and safety of participants and the wider public.

“Officers were briefed on these concerns and we needed to be proactive in managing this risk and prevent any activity that could put public safety or the security of the event at risk.”

The assistant commissioner said the Met Police had an extensive policing plan in place to ensure people could protest peacefully.

Protests were held along the procession route, including in Trafalgar Square.

King Charles III coronation
Members of the anti-monarchist group Republic stage a protest as Charles and Camilla travel in the Coronation procession (Mosa’ab Elshamy/PA)

Mr Twist added: “Considering the decision by the CPS, it is important to note that the threshold for obtaining a charge is higher than making an arrest, an officer only needs reasonable grounds to suspect an offence is going to be committed.

“Every day officers have to make difficult decisions with limited time, based on the often partial information, and I support them in their decision making in this case.

“For example, three of those who were arrested on the day which did not lead to charge, were found near the Coronation route in the early hours of the day of the event in possession of glue, a banner from a known activist group, Allen keys and other paraphernalia that could have been used to commit criminal damage or other disruption.

“I am confident the public would recognise why officers chose to make arrests in such circumstances, even though it has ultimately been determined that a conviction at court would be unlikely.”

The head of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic previously announced he was taking legal action against the Met Police after he was arrested ahead of a pre-agreed protest on the day of the King’s Coronation.

Graham Smith and five other members of the group were held on suspicion of going equipped to lock on – a tactic some protesters use to make themselves more difficult to move on – because they had luggage straps to secure their placards.

On May 8 they were told no further action would be taken.

Republic chief executive Mr Smith told the PA news agency he was “pleased the others are not being charged”.

He said: “The Met needs to learn a lesson about not over-policing protests and make sure protesters are allowed to go ahead peacefully.

“There needs to be action taken against the police. They can’t be allowed to simply shrug it off and move on.”