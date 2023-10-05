Counter terrorism chief hails brave Windsor Castle officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Counter terrorism chief hails brave Windsor Castle officers

By Press Association
Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested on Christmas Day 2021 close to the late Queen’s private residence in Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)
Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested on Christmas Day 2021 close to the late Queen’s private residence in Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

An attempt to kill the late Queen by a “dangerous and vengeful” man armed with a loaded crossbow could have had a “very different” outcome if not for the bravery of officers who stopped him, a senior counter-terrorism officer has said.

Jaswant Singh Chail was arrested on Christmas Day 2021 close to the late Queen’s private residence in Windsor Castle.

Metropolitan Police counter terrorism commander Dominic Murphy told the PA news agency that the 21-year-old was a “dangerous individual” who was “intent” on killing the Queen and “fixated” by his desire to seek revenge for British injustices in India.

Jaswant Singh Chail court case
Court artist sketch of Jaswant Singh Chail (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He said the masked man presented “quite the image” to officers who found him two hours after he scaled the castle walls, but that they acted with “bravery and professionalism”.

Mr Murphy said: “If it hadn’t been for the officers on the day, this could have been a very different outcome, but the officers are there for that reason – to protect the royal family and others that warrant that protection.”

The late Queen and other members of the royal household had been present at the time Chail roamed the grounds with a deadly weapon with the safety catch off and ready to fire.

Mr Murphy denied that the incident exposed flaws in security at the royal residence, but said the Met would conduct a “learning exercise” to understand how they could do better in the future.

Jaswant Singh Chail court case
The crossbow which Jaswant Singh Chail was carrying when arrested (CPS/PA)

The Old Bailey was shown graphic CCTV footage of Chail being confronted by two officers armed with Tasers in front of the castle.

The officer added: “What we need to remember here is that these officers were on duty on Christmas Day to protect the royal family. That’s exactly what they did.

“They were very brave, very professional in how they undertook their activity, and stopped an armed man from getting anywhere near the building within the grounds.”

Chail had previously applied to join the armed forces in a failed bid to get close to the royal family.

When asked whether the screening process was vigorous enough to stop other bad faith actors from successfully applying for similar roles, Mr Murphy said: “Well, I can say he wasn’t successful and he applied to several other places as well, so yes I would say the vetting process has worked in this case to prevent him from joining.

“There are bad faith actors all over the country trying to do bad things every day. And that is why the police are here to try and keep people safe.”