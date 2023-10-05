Victims of two south London stabbings named by police

Two men who were fatally stabbed in separate killings in south London have been named by police.

Luke Blackmore, 42, from Morden, died just after 9pm on Monday when he was injured in the street in Typhoon Way, Sutton.

In a separate attack, Keelen Morris Wong, 22, was killed in front of shoppers in a busy street in Brixton shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

Their identities were confirmed by police on Thursday, amid news of a third, unrelated stabbing in Tower Hamlets, east London which left a 15-year-old boy in hospital.

Luke Blackmore was stabbed to death (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of Mr Blackmore’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan said: “Our thoughts are with Luke’s family and friends as they continue to struggle with the loss.

“Yesterday’s arrest marks a significant development in our investigation but we still need the help of the local community and wider public.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information but has yet to get in contact with police to do so immediately.

“I would also reiterate my request for those in the area to check doorbell footage or any other cameras and see if you have captured something which may be of interest.”

A 44-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Keelen Morris Wong died after he was stabbed in Brixton on Tuesday (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr Wong was killed on busy Coldharbour Lane in Brixton in front of crowds of shoppers.

A 23-year-old man, who is himself in hospital with a knife injury, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin said: “This awful attack took place in broad daylight, in front of people simply going about their business.

“I don’t underestimate the impact such a horrific incident will have had on anyone who saw it. We have heard from a number of people but I am asking anyone who witnessed it to speak to us, in confidence, about what they saw.

“An arrest has been made and we are making significant progress, but we can never have too much information. Our work to establish a motive is ongoing. Any information, however small, may assist the investigation and allow those responsible to be held to account.

“I am also fully aware that there are a number of videos circulating following the incident, including of the crime scene.

“I know that these videos are causing enormous distress for the loved ones of the victim, and I would ask people to respect them by not circulating this upsetting footage.”

A post mortem examination will take place on Thursday.

Anyone with information about Mr Blackmore’s death can contact police on 101 or on X, formerly Twitter, @MetCC, quoting the reference CAD 7417/02OCT.

Those with information about Mr Wong’s death can contact police on 101 or on X via @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 5530/03OCT.

To remain anonymous contact charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.