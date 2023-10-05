Millennium Bridge to shut for three weeks for urgent maintenance work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Millennium Bridge to shut for three weeks for urgent maintenance work

By Press Association
The Millennium Bridge links St Paul’s Cathedral with Tate Modern (Ian West/PA)
The Millennium Bridge across the River Thames is to shut for three weeks for urgent maintenance work.

The footbridge, dubbed the “wobbly bridge” when it opened in 2001, is not dangerous but a separation layer under the bridge deck has started to degrade and it needs a deep clean, its City Bridge Foundation (CBF) owners said.

The bridge, which links St Paul’s Cathedral in the City of London with the Tate Modern on the south bank of the Thames, is to close from October 14 to enable round-the-clock work to begin.

A replacement of the synthetic membrane which separates the bridge’s steel structure from its aluminium bridge deck is needed.

The work is being carried out by contractor FM Conway but noise levels are to be limited with power tools not used between 9pm and 8am, according to the owners.

The bridge is to close for three weeks of maintenance work (Yui Mok/PA)

CBF chairman Giles Shilson said the well-used bridge, which opened to mark the new millennium, is “starting to show its age”.

He said: “The separation layer under the bridge deck has started to degrade, which means it’s having an adverse effect on the bridge deck and needs addressing urgently.

“Replacing this layer is a time-consuming process, meaning we have no option but to close the bridge for three weeks and to work round the clock to get it done as quickly as possible.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience but hope people will understand we do need to do this work, and will see the benefits after we give the bridge a much-needed deep clean that will leave it looking as good as new.”

The bridge is to close at 8am on October 14 and reopen on November 5, or sooner if the work is completed more quickly.

Pedestrians are to be diverted to other routes that take them over Southwark Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge.