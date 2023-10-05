Serving Met Police officer denies rapes and kidnapping, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Serving Met Police officer denies rapes and kidnapping, court hears

By Press Association
Cliff Mitchell was not on duty when he was arrested in September, Scotland Yard has said (PA)
Cliff Mitchell was not on duty when he was arrested in September, Scotland Yard has said (PA)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape, kidnapping two people and a breach of a non-molestation order, a court has heard.

Suspended Pc Cliff Mitchell, 23, appeared via video link from HMP Wandsworth to deny the eight counts during a brief preliminary hearing at Croydon Crown Court on Thursday.

He is accused of raping the same woman on occasions between April 2020 and September 2023, and of kidnapping her and another person last month.

Mitchell was wearing a grey jumper and a crucifix necklace and spoke to confirm his date of birth, enter his pleas and tell the judge he understood what he was saying.

Mitchell was not on duty when he was arrested in September, Scotland Yard has said.

Mitchell, from the Met’s West Area Basic Command Unit, has been suspended from duty and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog, the force has said.

Mitchell previously appeared before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on September 7 charged with six counts of rape, one count of making threats to kill and one count of breaching a non-molestation order.

A CPS spokesperson said the sixth rape count from the earlier hearing is currently the subject of further investigation, and the threats to kill charge became one of the kidnap counts.

At that earlier hearing, the court heard allegations that Mitchell approached the woman with a knife last month and that she was then bundled into his car.

He will stand trial at the same court from February 5 2024, though Judge Michael Evans KC indicated that the case may be tried by a High Court judge.