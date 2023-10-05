Man fatally stabbed in chest in south London named by police

A man who was fatally stabbed in the chest has been named by police.

Luke Blackmore, 42, from Morden, south London, died just after 9pm on Monday after he was injured in the street in Typhoon Way, Sutton.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan said: “Our thoughts are with Luke’s family and friends as they continue to struggle with the loss.

Luke Blackmore was stabbed to death (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“Yesterday’s arrest marks a significant development in our investigation but we still need the help of the local community and wider public.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information but has yet to get in contact with police to do so immediately.

“I would also reiterate my request for those in the area to check doorbell footage or any other cameras and see if you have captured something which may be of interest.”

A 44-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or on X, formerly Twitter, @MetCC, quoting the reference CAD 7417/02Oct, or to remain anonymous contact charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.