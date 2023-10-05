Country pub dating back to Hanoverian period to go under hammer By Press Association October 5 2023, 8.11pm Share Country pub dating back to Hanoverian period to go under hammer Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4775860/country-pub-dating-back-to-hanoverian-period-to-go-under-hammer/ Copy Link The Royal Oak has been closed for three years (Bond Wolfe/PA) A country pub dating back to the Hanoverian period will be auctioned later this month. The 300-year-old Royal Oak pub, near Bromyard Downs in Herefordshire, closed in 2020 but dates to the reign of George I. The freehold establishment in Norton, around a mile from Bromyard, has a cottage on its 2.7-acre plot and will have a guide price of £275,000 in the livestreamed Bond Wolfe’s auction on October 26. The pub is close to Bromyard Downs in Herefordshire (Bond Wolfe/PA) James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said The Royal Oak occupied an “idyllic location”. He said: “This is a 300-year-old, character-filled public house that – until its closure in 2020 – offered a wide range of food and drink with a large, picturesque beer garden. “This is an excellent opportunity to reopen and further develop the property to benefit from its sought-after location.” Mr Mattin added that any alternative potential uses would be subject to planning permission.