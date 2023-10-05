Families of imprisoned Tunisian dissidents head to International Criminal Court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Families of imprisoned Tunisian dissidents head to International Criminal Court

By Press Association
Jailed Islamist party leader Rached Ghannouchi (Hassene Dridi/AP/PA)
Jailed Islamist party leader Rached Ghannouchi (Hassene Dridi/AP/PA)

Family members of jailed lawyers and politicians in Tunisia want the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate claims of political persecution and human rights violations.

The move comes as an increasing number of President Kais Saied’s opponents are arrested and several in prison stage hunger strikes.

Yusra Ghannouchi, the daughter of jailed opposition leader Rached Ghannouchi, plans to join other jailed dissidents’ sons and daughters in The Hague on Thursday to announce plans to pursue action at the court.

Members of the same group made a similar case to the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights earlier this year.

In a press release on Monday, they noted the increasing number of judges, politicians, journalists and prominent opposition voices being arrested and alleged a campaign of persecution against black migrants throughout Tunisia.

Tunisia Imprisoned Opponents
Tunisia’s President Kais Saied (Johanna Geron/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

“There has been a major increase in repression and mass human rights violations by Tunisian authorities at the behest of President Kais Saied,” the press release read.

In addition to Mr Ghannouchi, the group includes: Kaouther Ferjani, daughter of Mr Ghannouchi’s Ennahda colleague Said Ferjani; Jaza Cherif, son of scholar-activist Chaima Issa; and Elyes Chaouachi, son of lawyer and former politician Ghazi Chaouachi.

Each parent is a vocal critic of Mr Saied who is or has been imprisoned. More than 20 Saied opponents have been imprisoned since February on charges that include endangering state security.

The group is expected to file what is called an Article 15 submission on Thursday, providing the court’s prosecutor documents that outline claims of at least one of the four crimes it pursues — genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes or crimes of aggression.

Anyone can file such a claim with the court for review. Though they are a significant channel for the International Criminal Court, few progress to extensive investigations.

“They provide a unique channel for actors, including NGOs and victims’ associations, to bring the prosecutor’s attention to alleged crimes,” said Maria Elena Vignoli, Human Rights Watch’s senior international justice counsel.

The group’s arrival at the court comes amid hunger strikes, and days after former politician Abir Moussi, another prominent Saied opponent, was detained while trying to file a complaint at Carthage Palace, the Tunisian president’s headquarters. On Tuesday, her lawyer told TAP, Tunisia’s official news agency, that he did not know why she was being detained for 48 hours.

In recent weeks, jailed politicians in Tunisia have staged hunger strikes to protest what five strikers’ defence team called “a judicial sham” that led to their imprisonment.