UK actress Julia Ormond accuses disgraced producer Weinstein of sexual assault

By Press Association
Julia Ormond accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assaulting her (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
British actress Julia Ormond, who starred in films alongside the likes of Brad Pitt and Harrison Ford in the 1990s, has filed a lawsuit accusing disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in 1995 and then hindering her career.

Ormond, who also accuses the Walt Disney Company, Miramax and her former agents of knowing Weinstein was a problem but doing nothing about it, filed the case in state Supreme Court in Manhattan under the Adult Survivors Act.

The law passed last year allows a temporary window for those who allege sexual assault to file past the state’s normal deadlines.

In her suit, Ormond says she was a star on the rise when she met Weinstein in 1994. She says she kept in touch with him to discuss scripts and projects, and in 1995 entered into a production agreement with Miramax, where he was co-chairman.

Sexual Misconduct Harvey Weinstein
Former film producer Harvey Weinstein is serving a prison sentence (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP)

She accuses him of committing sexual battery against her in December 1995 after a business meeting, and then retaliating against her and negatively affecting her career after she confronted him weeks later.

Ormond says she told her US agents at the time, Creative Artists Agency, but received no support and was advised not to take any legal action or other steps.

She accuses CAA, Disney and Miramax, saying that they knew Weinstein presented a danger to women but did nothing to stop him or to help her.

According to the filing, “none of these prominent companies warned Ormond that Weinstein had a history of assaulting women because he was too important, too powerful, and made them too much money”.

The lawsuit marks the first time Ormond has publicly accused Weinstein of sexual assault, although she has spoken about being a victim, including in an interview with Variety.

Weinstein, 71, was convicted of rape and sexual assault in New York in 2020 and is in prison in the state. Last year, he also was convicted of another rape in Los Angeles. He has appealed against both convictions.

Weinstein attorney Imran Ansari said his client “categorically denies the allegations made against him by Julia Ormond and he is prepared to vehemently defend himself”.

Ormond’s films include Legends Of The Fall with Pitt; Sabrina with Ford; and First Knight with Sean Connery and Richard Gere.