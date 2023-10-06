Chicago Bears defeat Washington Commanders to snap 14-game losing streak

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chicago Bears defeat Washington Commanders to snap 14-game losing streak

By Press Association
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws the ball against the Washington Commanders (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws the ball against the Washington Commanders (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

The Chicago Bears finally ended the longest losing streak in the franchise’s history with a dominant 40-20 victory over the Washington Commanders.

Dating back to last season, the Bears had lost 14 straight games heading into Thursday night’s clash.

But you would not have known that based on how they started against Washington, scoring three touchdowns and two field goals en route to a 24-point advantage at half-time.

The Commanders were able to offer some challenge in the third quarter, a touchdown and field goal closing the gap to 27-14.

However, Chicago found their offensive groove again in the fourth, clinching the win on a 56-yard completion from quarterback Justin Fields to wide receiver DJ Moore.

Having struggled through his first four games of the season, Fields was back to his brilliant best against Washington.

The 24-year-old threw for four touchdowns – including a hat-trick to Moore – without a turnover.

Washington’s Sam Howell had 388 passing yards and two touchdowns in the losing effort.