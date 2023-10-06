Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder of 17-year-old in Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder of 17-year-old in Brighton

By Press Association
Forensic investigators at the scene in Brighton where a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death (Jamie Lashmar/PA)
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 17-year-old who was stabbed to death in Brighton.

Police were called to Queens Road in the East Sussex city on Thursday evening to reports of the stabbing and the victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The teenage suspect is in custody for questioning, according to Sussex Police.

A force spokesman said: “Police in Brighton have arrested a boy on suspicion of murder after a stabbing in the city this evening (October 5).

“Emergency services were called to Queens Road at around 5pm to reports of a 17-year-old boy having been stabbed.

“He was taken to hospital by the ambulance service, where he was sadly pronounced dead. His next of kin have been informed.

Police at the scene of the stabbing
Police at the scene of the stabbing (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

“Following an extensive search, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at this time.”

Detective Superintendent Andy Wolstenholme, of the Surrey & Sussex major crime team, said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and we understand the community will be shocked and alarmed.

“A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened and why. While we do so, there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time.

“This incident took place in the centre of the city at a peak time. Officers have already spoken with many witnesses, but we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a man dressed in black leaving the area who hasn’t yet provided details to the police.”