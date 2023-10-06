Boy and grandmother killed and dozens hurt as Russian rocket strikes Kharkiv

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy and grandmother killed and dozens hurt as Russian rocket strikes Kharkiv

By Press Association
Rescuers look for survivors in the rubble after the rocket attack on Kharkiv (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)
Rescuers look for survivors in the rubble after the rocket attack on Kharkiv (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

A Russian missile strike killed a 10-year-old boy and his grandmother and injured dozens of other people on Friday in the north-eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, officials said.

The strike came a day after a strike in the same region killed at least 51 civilians in one of the deadliest attacks of the war in months.

Associated Press reporters saw emergency crews pulling the boy’s body from the rubble of a building after the early morning attack. He was wearing pyjamas with a Spider-Man design.

The attack also killed the boy’s grandmother and injured an 11-month-old child, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said on Telegram.

Russia Ukraine War
Emergency workers consider the structure of the building after the attack (AP Photo/Alex Babenko)

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said 30 people were wounded and rescue operations were continuing.

The explosion left a crater in a city street, just metres away from an apartment building. Debris and rubble littered the street. Surrounding buildings were blackened by the blast, which shattered windows and damaged parked cars.

Yevhen Shevchenko, a resident of a nearby nine-storey building, said he was in bed when the attack occurred. “There was a blast wave, a powerful explosion. It blew out the windows and doors in the apartment,” he said.

The Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office said the boy was killed as a result of the attack, which injured 23 people.

A day earlier, a Russian rocket blast turned a village cafe and store in Hroza, a village in eastern Ukraine to rubble, killing at least 51 civilians, according to Ukrainian officials.

About 60 people, including children, were attending a wake at the cafe when the missile hit, the officials said.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky, attending a summit of about 50 European leaders in Spain to rally support from Ukraine’s allies, called the strike as a “demonstrably brutal Russian crime” and “a completely deliberate act of terrorism”.

His visit to the summit aimed to secure more military aid, among other goals, and Zelenskyy said late on Thursday that his efforts had produced results.

“We will have more air defence systems,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. “There will be more long-range weapons.”

The air defence systems are crucial as Ukrainian officials try to prevent attacks like the ones in Kharkiv and amid fears Moscow will resume concerted attacks on power facilities during the winter, in a repeat of its tactics last year when it tried to break Ukrainians’ spirit by denying them electricity.

Mr Zelensky is also fighting against signs that Western support for his country’s war effort could be flagging.

Concerns over the resupply of Ukraine’s armed forces have deepened amid political turmoil in the United States and warnings that Europe’s ammunition and military hardware stocks are running low.