Man pleads not guilty to murdering Pc Sharon Beshenivsky in 2005

By Press Association
Pc Sharon Beshenivsky who was killed 18 years ago (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
A man extradited from Pakistan over the killing of Pc Sharon Beshenivsky 18 years ago has pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Piran Ditta Khan also denied two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon on November 18 2005.

The 74-year-old pleaded guilty to one charge of robbery on the same day. This related to robbing Mohammed Yousaf of a quantity of cash.

Court artist drawing of Piran Ditta Khan in an earlier appearance at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Khan appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Friday for the pre-trial hearing. He had a Punjabi interpreter to help him understand the proceedings, but gave his pleas in English.

The court heard the two firearms charges relate to alleged possession of a Mac 10 submachine gun and a 9mm pistol.

Khan also faces a charge of possession of a prohibited weapon for each firearm. The charge relating to the submachine gun states that it was allegedly “designed or adapted so that two or more missiles could be successfully discharged without repeated pressure on the trigger”, the court heard.

The judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, who appeared by videolink from the Central Criminal Court in London, remanded Khan in custody until his next hearing.

He is due to go on trial in February next year.

Pc Beshenivsky was 38 when she was killed on November 18 2005 after she and a colleague responded to a report of a robbery at Universal Travel in Morley Street, Bradford, West Yorkshire.

The married mother of three was a probationer with only nine months’ service at the time.

Her colleague, Pc Teresa Milburn, was seriously injured.