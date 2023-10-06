Amazon to launch first satellites into space in global internet mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazon to launch first satellites into space in global internet mission

By Press Association
Amazon is set to launch its first satellites into space as part of a mission to bring fast internet connection to all corners of the globe (Amazon/AP/PA)
Amazon is set to launch its first satellites into space as part of a mission to bring fast internet connection to all corners of the globe.

The multinational technology giant will launch two test satellites from a space station in Florida on Friday afternoon.

It is part of mission, called Project Kuiper, to bring fast and affordable broadband services to communities around the world who are “unserved or underserved” by traditional internet providers.

Jeff Bezos’s Amazon said it wants to help “bridge the digital divide” through the long-term initiative.

It rivals that of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Starlink, which uses satellites to beam a broadband signal down to Earth.

Starlink already has about 5,000 satellites in space around the globe and the technology is being used as part of a UK Government trial to connect rural homes and isolated areas to better internet service.

Amazon said its prototype satellites, KuiperSat-1 and KuiperSat-2, are the first iterations of more than 3,200 satellites it plans to make and deploy over the next six years.

Rajeev Badyal, Project Kuiper’s vice president of technology, said: “We’ve done extensive testing here in our lab and have a high degree of confidence in our satellite design, but there’s no substitute for on-orbit testing.

“This is Amazon’s first time putting satellites into space, and we’re going to learn an incredible amount regardless of how the mission unfolds.”

The series of tests will help to add to years of data collected from lab and field testing, the group said.

Cop26 – Glasgow
Jeff Bezos’s Amazon will launch its first satellites into space (Paul Ellis/PA)

At the end of the mission, which will involve extensive tests of the satellites in space and the network on the ground, it plans to “actively de-orbit” both satellites before they ultimately burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.

This is part of the group’s commitment to space safety, Amazon said.

Project Kuiper, which began in 2018, is aiming for the broadband service to work for its earliest customers by the end of 2024.

By July 2026, it should have half of its entire satellite network running.

The test launches will take place from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 2pm Eastern Time, and the satellites will travel to space on an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance.