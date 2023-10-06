Draconid meteor shower to create celestial spectacle this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Draconid meteor shower to create celestial spectacle this weekend

By Press Association
A fisherman watches a meteor during the Draconid meteor shower over Howick rocks in Northumberland on Sunday October 10, 2021 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Skygazers can catch a glimpse of a meteor shower over the weekend as the Earth moves through a cloud of cometary dust.

The Draconid meteor shower, also known as the Giacobinids, will peak on Sunday evening after nightfall, taking place from Friday until Tuesday, the University of Warwick has said.

Finding a location with minimal light pollution is recommended to fully enjoy the celestial event.

(PA Graphics)
It takes place every year and is one of the two meteor showers to light up the skies in October.

The shower originates from remnants of the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner which orbits around the sun for six-and-a-half years.

Dr Minjae Kim, a research fellow from the Department of Physics at the University of Warwick, said: “The Draconid meteor shower will be active from October 6th to 10th, with its peak occurring around October 8 and 9.

“During this period, the moon will be in its Last Quarter phase, providing favourable conditions for observation. The optimal viewing time for this meteor shower is in the evening, after nightfall, as the radiant point of the shower reaches its highest point in that constellation of the night sky at this time.

Draconid meteor shower
The Draconid meteor shower seen in Northumberland in 2021 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“To fully appreciate this celestial event, minimal light pollution is ideal. Find a location with an unobstructed horizon that offers a clear view of the stars on a dark, cloud-free night.”

She added: “The Draconid meteor shower is not directly related to the Draco constellation; they simply appear to emanate from a point within it.”

A second meteor shower, the Orionids, will peak between midnight and dawn on the night of October 21-22, according to the Royal Museums Greenwich.