Mother who went into cardiac arrest after giving birth ‘died of natural causes’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mother who went into cardiac arrest after giving birth ‘died of natural causes’

By Press Association
Bernadette Horsey, who died during childbirth at the Royal Derby Hospital on January 19 2022 (Family/PA)
Bernadette Horsey, who died during childbirth at the Royal Derby Hospital on January 19 2022 (Family/PA)

A mother who went into cardiac arrest and died seconds after giving birth to her son died of natural causes, a coroner has concluded.

Bernadette Horsey died shortly after giving birth to baby Tim at the Royal Derby Hospital on January 19 2022.

The 31-year-old biomedical scientist, from Beeston, near Nottingham, suffered a “profound, catastrophic collapse” moments after Tim was delivered and doctors had previously raised no concerns about her health during a planned Caesarean section.

An inquest into Mrs Horsey’s death at Derby Coroner’s Court previously heard the new mother said “I’m so excited” seconds before she went into cardiac arrest and died.

Despite a pathologist telling the inquest on Thursday that he could not find a clear cause of death, Louise Pinder, assistant coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, said she was satisfied that the clinicians’ conclusion that Mrs Horsey died of an amniotic fluid embolus was correct.

Aaron Horsey, Bernadette Horsey’s widower, said the inquest had been ‘tough’ to get through (Stephanie Wareham/PA)

Ms Pinder said while an amniotic fluid embolism, where amniotic fluid enters the bloodstream and causes a reaction which can stop the heart, is “extremely rare” it is still a “recognised event” that can happen during childbirth.

The coroner said Mrs Horsey had been appropriately categorised as low risk, there was no evidence of any infection or any errors with medication and there were “no missed opportunities or shortcomings” in her care.

Recording that Mrs Horsey died of natural causes, Ms Pinder said: “She was being adequately and appropriately monitored and resuscitation attempts were well organised but ultimately unsuccessful.”

Addressing Mrs Horsey’s widower Aaron and her father, who both attended each day of the three-day inquest hearing, she said: “I offer you both my sincere condolences.

“I don’t want to appear patronising but I have been struck by your poise during this inquest, the dignity with which you have both behaved is noted and acknowledged.”

Bernadette Horsey inquest
Aaron Horsey and his son, Tim (Family handout/PA)

Speaking outside the court after the inquest concluded, Mr Horsey told the media it had been a “tough” few days but said their son was doing well.

He said: “I just want to give my respect and thanks to both the coroner’s service and the clinicians who attended today.

“It has been a really tough day, a tough few days for all of us, and they’ve done their utmost to make sure that the questions that were asked were answered.

“It has been an incredibly long and tough journey, not just for me but for Bernadette’s wider family.

“We’ve had to revisit this again and again in exploring all of the possible options so it really has been difficult.

“Tim is doing excellently, he’ll have been causing mischief no doubt these last few days and I’ve really missed having him there while we’ve gone through this process.

“It was a really tough and complicated case to go through.”