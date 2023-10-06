Charges filed against ex-French president Sarkozy in case linked to Libya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Charges filed against ex-French president Sarkozy in case linked to Libya

By Press Association
Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy with Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (Francois Mori/AP)
Ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy with Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi (Francois Mori/AP)

French investigative judges have filed preliminary charges against former president Nicolas Sarkozy for his alleged involvement in an attempt to mislead magistrates in a case regarding the suspected illegal financing from Libya of his 2007 presidential campaign.

The preliminary charges accuse Mr Sarkozy of “benefiting from corruptly influencing a witness” and “participating in a criminal association” in order “to mislead the magistrates in charge of the judicial investigation into suspicions of Libyan financing of his election campaign”, according to a statement from the financial prosecutors’ office.

Mr Sarkozy has denied any involvement. His lawyers said in a statement on Friday that the ex-president is “determined to assert his rights, establish the truth and defend his honour”.

Under French law, preliminary charges mean there is reason to suspect a crime has been committed, but it allows magistrates more time to investigate before deciding whether to send the case to trial.

French media report that Mr Sarkozy is suspected of having given the go-ahead, or allowed several people to do so, regarding a fraudulent attempt to clear him in the so-called Libyan case.

Mr Sarkozy and 12 others will go on trial in early 2025 on charges that his 2007 presidential campaign received millions in illegal financing from the government of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Mr Sarkozy has been under investigation in the Libya case since 2013. He is charged with illegal campaign financing, embezzling, passive corruption and related counts.

Investigators examined claims that Gaddafi’s government secretly gave Mr Sarkozy 50 million euros for his winning 2007 campaign.

The sum would be more than double the legal campaign funding limit at the time and would violate French rules against foreign campaign financing.

The investigation gained traction when French-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine told news site Mediapart in 2016 that he had delivered suitcases from Libya containing five million euros in cash to Mr Sarkozy and his former chief of staff.

Mr Takieddine later reversed course and Mr Sarkozy sought to have the investigation closed.

After becoming president in 2007, Mr Sarkozy welcomed Gaddafi to France with high honours later that year. Mr Sarkozy then put France at the forefront of Nato-led airstrikes that helped rebel fighters topple Gaddafi’s government in 2011.

In an unrelated case, Mr Sarkozy was sentenced to a year of house arrest for illegal campaign financing of his unsuccessful 2012 re-election bid. He is free while the case is pending appeal.

He also was found guilty of corruption and influence peddling in another case and sentenced to a year of house arrest in an appeals trial in May this year. He took the case to France’s highest court, which suspended the sentence.