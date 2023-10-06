Tyrone man handed jail sentence in connection with bid to kill police officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tyrone man handed jail sentence in connection with bid to kill police officer

By Press Association
Laganside Court in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
A Co Tyrone man has been sentenced to six years in jail after pleading guilty to offences connected to an attempt by dissident republicans to kill a police officer.

Gavin Coyle, 46, of Mullaghmore Drive in Omagh, will be eligible for release after four years.

Earlier this year, Coyle pleaded guilty to membership of the Irish Republican Army between May 1, 2007 and May 13, 2008

He also pleaded guilty to providing property to be used for the purpose of terrorism, his Audi A4 car — on May 11, 2008.

That car was used in the dissident operation to plant a bomb under the car of a serving police officer.

On May 12, 2008, a police officer was seriously injured after a bomb planted under their car exploded near Castlederg as they drove to work.

The Tyrone brigade of the Real IRA claimed responsibility for the bomb.

During a sentencing hearing at Belfast Crown Court on Friday, it was said that while Coyle supplied his car, he did not know the precise action that was to be carried out.

The court heard the officer had got into their car which had been in their driveway and set off for work. During the journey, a bomb attached underneath the driver’s seat of the car exploded.

“The windows of the car shattered, and various parts of the vehicle became dislodged, somehow he managed to take control of the vehicle and bring it to a halt,” Judge Patricia Smyth told the sentencing hearing.

“He recalled looking down and seeing his jeans were ripped, there was blood everywhere.

“He managed to unbuckle his seatbelt and exit the car, he began making his way along the road shouting for help … it was clear that he was in a lot of pain. He collapsed on the side of the road as a result of his injuries which were serious and substantial.”

The vehicle later exploded.

The officer was described as having been left with permanent disfiguring injuries, battling mental ill health and lost his home with serious financial consequences.

The court heard that the stress wrecked the officer’s personal life, and from having a clear career goal the officer is unable to pursue goals and his career has spiralled downwards.

In sentencing, Judge Smyth took into account the guilty pleas, which avoided the need for a lengthy trial.

She sentenced Coyle to six years, of which he will have to serve two thirds before he will become eligible for release.

Reacting outside court, Detective Inspector Hazel Miller of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s major investigation team, welcomed the sentencing.

“No-one should ever have to experience such a cruel ordeal, the lasting impact of which isn’t just felt by the victim, but by family and loved ones too,” she said.

“This was a cowardly, calculated and cold-blooded attack, carried out with one aim: to take the life of a police officer.

“Gavin Coyle accepts that he was a member of the IRA and that he provided his car to others knowing it would be used for the purpose of terrorism.

“Our officers are committed to keeping people safe. Their dedication, and indeed the actions of those members of the public who ran to help, are in stark contrast to those intent on harming and killing.”

She added: “Today, Coyle has been held accountable for his role in this nightmarish attack.

“We will continue to robustly investigate and disrupt the criminal and terrorist activities of those who bring violence to our doorsteps. This, of course, relies upon collective efforts and I am appealing to anyone with information, or indeed concerns, to contact us on 101.”