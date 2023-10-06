Police name teenager stabbed to death in Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police name teenager stabbed to death in Brighton

By Press Association
Forensic investigators at the scene in Brighton where a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death (Jamie Lashmar/PA)
Forensic investigators at the scene in Brighton where a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

A 17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Brighton has been named as Mustafa Momand.

Police were called to Queen’s Road in the city on Thursday evening to reports of the stabbing – and the teenager was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an “extensive search”, a 16-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of the murder and remains in police custody, Sussex Police said.

Mr Momand’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward after the fatal stabbing.

Brighton stabbing
Police at the scene of the stabbing (Jamie Lashmar/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell of Sussex Police said: “This is a tragic incident in which a young man has lost his life and our thoughts are with Mustafa’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“A suspect is in custody and a fast-moving investigation is under way to establish exactly what happened. There will be an increased police presence in the area while this is ongoing.

“We are working with our partners to limit disruption from the Queen’s Road closure that’s currently in place, and we’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding at this time.

“This incident took place in the centre of the city at a peak time. Officers have already spoken with many witnesses but we continue to urge anyone who saw what happened or saw any suspicious behaviour in the area around that time to please come forward.

“Similarly, we are asking anyone who has relevant information or video footage – for example from a dashcam or their mobile phone – to get in touch.”