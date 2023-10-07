What the papers say – October 7

The arrest of a man over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby leads the Saturday papers.

The Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Daily Express say a court heard Gavin Plumb is alleged to have conspired online with another man and created a “detailed plan” to carry out the offences.

On tomorrow's front page: Security guard in court charged with ‘plotting to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby with US hitman as “weapons” found’https://t.co/HCUZRI7hof pic.twitter.com/XCm8UT1n0l — The Sun (@TheSun) October 6, 2023

Elsewhere, police wrongly labelled hundreds of suspected rapists as women, the Daily Telegraph reports, despite the Home Secretary saying they should not.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Rapists wrongly labelled as 'women' by police'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/K5v2H3G3KB — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 6, 2023

The Independent also focuses on crime, saying there are a record number of suspected rapists in Britain due to a growing court backlog.

The Times relays Labour’s message that the NHS must “modernise or die” as they pledge to double the number of diagnostic scanners in hospitals.

Saturday's TIMES: NHS must modernise or die, says Labour#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/0mqMdER35A — Jack Surfleet (@jacksurfleet) October 6, 2023

The Daily Mail says “dozens” of universities, police forces, fire services and councils have “male menopause” policies.

Meanwhile, a group of Metro Bank bondholders have contacted the lender’s board to propose a £600 million capital injection, according to the FT Weekend.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Friday October 6 https://t.co/4ecMs7JmdY pic.twitter.com/XfmGZKGYQf — Financial Times (@FT) October 5, 2023

And the Daily Star features a story paying tribute to Sir Alex Ferguson’s late wife Lady Cathy Ferguson, who died at the age of 84.