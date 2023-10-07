Rapper 21 Savage plans London gig after being cleared to travel abroad from US

Rapper 21 Savage plans to perform in his native London after being cleared to travel outside the US.

The rapper’s lawyer, Charles Kuck, said that his client has officially become a permanent US resident and may now go overseas.

He cleared a major travelling hurdle after being taken into custody by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Georgia in 2019.

Mr Kuck said the Grammy-nominated artist had followed “all applicable immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE”.

Rapper 21 Savage (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” Mr Kuck said.

The 30-year-old rapper spent 10 days in a detention centre in southern Georgia before his release. He was arrested in a targeted operation over his visa, which expired in 2006.

The Atlanta-based rapper said he had no idea what a visa was when his mother brought him to the US at seven years old.

He said in an interview in 2019 that immigrants like him who lived in America illegally as children should automatically become US citizens.

He said the visa application process discourages many immigrants who do not have documents because it “hangs over your head forever”.

The rapper made his announcement about returning to London via social media but did not give details.