Suspected rapists labelled as ‘females’ in CPS referrals, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Suspected rapists labelled as ‘females’ in CPS referrals, figures show

By Press Association
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the practice of labelling rape suspects as women was wrong (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the practice of labelling rape suspects as women was wrong (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Police have labelled 260 suspected rapists as “females” and asked prosecutors to consider charges against them, figures show.

The information, which covers the last four years, was in data from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) gained by The Daily Telegraph in a Freedom of Information request.

Last year, Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the practice of labelling rape suspects as women was wrong, as by law, rape can only be committed by a biological male.

Mrs Braverman went on to instruct officers to adopt a “common sense” approach to policing.

The figures, seen by PA, show a further 209 suspects were recorded with an “unknown” sex, which is understood to include non-binary people.

In 2019, there were 40 “females” who were referred for rape and 17 were charged. A year later, 56 were referred and prosecutors charged 46.

The CPS received 81 “female” referrals for rape in 2021 and charged 29 while in 2022 there were 64 referrals with 26 charged.

The first three months of 2023 included 19 “female” referrals and five charges.

It comes after the controversy around transgender rapist Isla Bryson, who was initially kept in an all-female prison and the Scottish Government later intervened.

Bryson was subsequently moved from Cornton Vale women’s prison to a male prison estate.

A source close to Mrs Braverman told the Daily Telegraph: “Only men can be rapists and official police information should be reflecting that wherever appropriate – anything else is nonsense.”

The Telegraph also adds that some campaigners have said the system is an “insult” to victims of sexual violence and the data is “useless” in tackling offending.