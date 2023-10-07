Allowing children in hospital to play ‘could reduce mental health problems’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Allowing children in hospital to play ‘could reduce mental health problems’

By Press Association
Children’s charity Starlight said the ‘overwhelming’ response from children is that ‘hospital is scary and play makes it better’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Investing more in play resources for children in hospital could prevent them from developing “serious, long-term mental health problems”, a charity has claimed.

Starlight said giving children the opportunity to play could reduce the risk of trauma.

The report, Reducing Trauma For Children In Healthcare, also highlights “huge gaps in play resources” in the UK and called for investment in play professionals and resources.

According to analysis by the charity, there are 1,156 people in a variety of roles in the UK’s play workforce, but only 571 are registered health play specialists (HPS).

This is compared to 1.7 million UK hospital admissions a year.

Cathy Gilman, chief executive of Starlight, said: “Many children in hospital have to endure trauma, fear and pain because of the treatment they undergo.

“Despite advances in modern healthcare, there remains a paradox that children can develop serious, long-term mental health problems as an unintended consequence of their care.”

The NHS describes a HPS as a someone who uses “play as a therapeutic tool to help children understand their illness and treatment” working alongside other health professionals “to prepare children for treatment and engage them during difficult procedures”.

Starlight claims that half of HPS work part-time, meaning the ratio equates to one full-time HPS per 3,986 child hospital admissions each year.

The report also found 71% of NHS trusts and health boards across the UK do not have a designated play budget.

Ms Gilman added: “Recognising the importance of and investing in play professionals and resources need to be a priority, yet our report has highlighted woeful gaps in play services across the country.

“Above all else, we must listen to what children are telling us.

“When we ask children about being in hospital the overwhelming response is that hospital is scary and play makes it better.”

Penelope Hart-Spencer, chairwoman of The National Association of Health Play Specialists, said: “We understand implicitly the positive impact a playful, well supported experience has on the emotional wellbeing of children in healthcare.

“It remains a great concern to the profession that there are vast discrepancies in play services for children throughout the UK, which is attributing to trauma.

“Health play specialists prioritise children’s mental health within our health services.”

NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.