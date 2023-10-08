Area largely destroyed in Maui wildfire to start welcoming tourists back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Area largely destroyed in Maui wildfire to start welcoming tourists back

By Press Association
The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua is set to reopen on Sunday (Mengshin Lin/AP/PA)
The area around the Maui town largely destroyed by wildfire two months ago was scheduled to welcome back tourists on Sunday as Hawaii’s governor pushed ahead to kick-start the economy despite opposition from some local residents.

Five hotels in West Maui were accepting reservations again, according to their websites and the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association.

In addition, eight timeshare properties – in which visitors have an ownership stake in their room – were opening across the region early this month, including some a few miles from the devastation.

The reopening fell on the two-month anniversary of the wildfire that killed at least 98 people and destroyed more than 2,000 structures, many of them homes and apartments.

Many local residents have objected to resuming tourism in West Maui, which includes Lahaina town and a stretch of coastline to the north.

Opponents said they do not want travellers asking them about their traumatic experiences while they are grieving the loss of their loved ones and processing the destruction of their homes.

More than 3,500 Lahaina-area residents have signed a petition asking Hawaii governor Josh Green to delay the restart.

Mr Green said opening up again would help Maui’s tourism-driven economy get on a path to recovery.

It was not clear how many travellers were staying at hotels and timeshares.

Laura Paulson, executive director of the Maui Hotel and Lodging Association, said her organisation’s surveys indicated the number will be “low”. She predicted “a very slow ramp up to visitors coming back”.

Maui County on Saturday released a video message from Mayor Richard Bissen acknowledging the difficulties of the situation.

The Kapalua Ridge Villas
The Kapalua Ridge Villas is opening its doors to tourists on Sunday (Mengshin Lin/AP/PA)

“I know we are still grieving and it feels too soon. But the reality is there are those in our community who are ready to get back to work. Bills need to be paid, keiki have needs and our kupuna face continued medical care,” Mr Bissen said, using the Hawaiian words for children and elders.

Thousands of tourists staying in beachfront hotels north of the burn zone left Maui in the days after the fire.

Some 11,000 hotel rooms in West Maui have since either sat empty or housed displaced Lahaina residents under a programme administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross.

Mr Bissen said he was working hard to make sure no-one affected by the fire has to leave their temporary housing to make room for visitors.

The county prepared another video highlighting places visitors could go outside West Maui, including the town of Paia on Maui’s north shore and the scenic road to Hana on the island’s east side.

The video message urged visitors to show respect by staying away from the burn zone, not taking and posting “inappropriate images” on social media, and following signs and instructions.