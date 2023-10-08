Warmest October day in five years recorded on Sunday – Met Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warmest October day in five years recorded on Sunday – Met Office

By Press Association
People enjoy the warm weather on the beach at Barry Island in the Vale of Glamorgan (Ben Birchall/PA)
People enjoy the warm weather on the beach at Barry Island in the Vale of Glamorgan (Ben Birchall/PA)

The warmest October day for five years was recorded in the south of England on Sunday, as some parts of Scotland saw one month’s rain in 24 hours.

Temperatures reached 25.8C in Kew Gardens, Surrey, and the average for October in London is usually 17C, the Met Office said.

But northern parts of Scotland have been much colder, with 9.4C recorded in Lerwick, where the average early October temperature is 10C or 11C.

Much of Scotland has also been devastated by flooding, with some regions experiencing one month’s rain in 24 hours over the weekend.

Landslides blocked some roads in the west of Scotland on Saturday, with 10 drivers being rescued by helicopter after becoming trapped on the A83 near Inverary in Argyll and Bute.

The Met Office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying: “It’s been another unseasonably warm day for most – in fact the warmest October day for 5 years.

“But northern parts of Scotland have been much colder.”

The Met Office added that average early October maximum temperatures are: London 17C; Cardiff 16C; Derrylin 13C; Auchincruive 13C.

Met Office meteorologist Simon Partridge said Monday could also be an unseasonably warm day in the south of England, with temperatures of 24-25C forecast, potentially 26C.

Flood water from the River Spey surrounds the ruins of Ruthven Barracks near Kingussie near Aviemore.
Flood water from the River Spey surrounds the ruins of Ruthven Barracks near Kingussie near Aviemore (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland will be drier on Monday and much warmer with temperatures of 14-15C, he added.

But on Tuesday the rain will return for western Scotland, with a yellow warning in place and the potential of between 40mm and 50mm of rain.

And it is likely similar areas will be affected to those which were hit by flooding over the weekend.

“The amount of rain could bring them back to square one again,” Mr Partridge said.

In southern England on Tuesday, the temperature is likely to be 22-23C, but the rain will move further south throughout the day until it covers Wales and the Midlands.

Outbursts of heavy rain could be seen on Wednesday, particularly over Wales and the Midlands, the forecaster added.

Temperatures also will be gradually dropping over the week, and by Thursday most of the country will be seeing average temperatures for October, but the very south could see 19-20C.