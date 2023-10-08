Unique cold bath found in… Bath

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unique cold bath found in… Bath

By Press Association
The newly excavated Bath Assembly Rooms cold bath (Wessex Archaeology/National Trust/PA)
A one of a kind reinvigorating cold bath has been discovered in a basement of a Georgian night spot in Somerset.

The cold bath was found during excavations below the 18th century Bath Assembly Rooms in Bath.

Experts believe this could be the only cold bath of its kind located in a historic assembly room.

Alana Wright, of the National Trust, in the newly uncovered 18th-century cold bath (James Beck/National Trust/PA)
In the 18th and 19th centuries, assembly rooms were a popular place of entertainment, conversation, dancing and gambling in many fashionable towns across the country.

Bath and many other spa towns were known for their hot mineral water and became popular spots for bathing and “taking the waters”.

But in the 18th century medical practitioners also recommended cold bathing for men and women as beneficial for various physical and mental ailments, including gout.

They advised regular, if not daily, bathing by plunging into cold water for a short period of time and then warming up quickly afterwards.

There was a surge in plunge pools and cold baths in private houses and estates along with public facilities in Bath and other towns.

The installation of one at the National Trust property suggests it would have been more exclusive, and for those wanting a more private cold bath experience.

It is located beneath the ballroom with dressing rooms to either aide.

The excavation involved removing a later floor that had been installed over the bath and removing tons of rubble to reveal the historic steps down into it.

It was damaged from bombing in the Second World War and afterwards was filled in with rubble and a floor laid over the top.

Tatjana LeBoff, National Trust project curator, said: “There are many elements of this discovery that are still a mystery.

“The cold bath at the Assembly Rooms is highly unusual. It is a rare, if not unique, surviving example, and possibly it was the only one ever built in an assembly room.

The location of where the entrance to the cold bath would have been (Dawn Biggs/National Trust/PA)
“Whilst our records tell us about a variety of people who were employed at the Bath Assembly Rooms in the 1770s, none of the records mention anyone being employed to attend the Cold Bath.

“Nor are there records of bath sheets being hired or bought or any laundry service for them, so perhaps the bather would have brought their own towels and servant to help with bathing and dressing.

“It is unlikely men and women of status would have used the Cold Bath together so there could have been different days or times when they were available to each.

“We are still researching records, letters, diaries and other documents to see what more we can find out that will help us piece it all together.”

The excavation is part of a major project by the National Trust to take visitors to the Grade One listed building back to the social scene of Bath in the late 18th and 19th centuries.