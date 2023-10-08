More than 400 criminals and ‘kingpins’ jailed in Met Police EncroChat operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

More than 400 criminals and ‘kingpins’ jailed in Met Police EncroChat operation

By Press Association
The Met Police’s Operation Eternal has resulted in 426 people being sent to prison (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Met Police’s Operation Eternal has resulted in 426 people being sent to prison (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

More than 400 criminals, including senior “kingpins” in organised crime, have been sent to prison in a Metropolitan Police operation targeting the EncroChat encrypted messaging platform.

The force said 426 people had been jailed for a total of 3,722 years behind bars in the investigation, named Operation Eternal, since it began in March 2020.

Led by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and its own Operation Venetic, it used data taken from EncroChat to identify criminals, solve murders and tackle the drug trade, with more than 1,200 people jailed nationally.

Commander Paul Brogden, head of specialist crime at the Met, said it was “the most significant operation targeting organised crime figures in the Met’s history”.

EncroChat was a secret operating system accessed by a secure password on Android phones, with each user of the platform given a unique “handle” made up of a noun and an adjective.

The handsets, which cost £1,500, could only communicate with other EncroChat devices and could have all their data wiped if handed over to the authorities.

Commander Brogden told the PA news agency: “These criminals were using what we call a ‘hard and secure’ communication device, so effectively it’s like a social media platform that the criminals believed that we couldn’t access.

“They were playing out their lifestyles [on EncroChat], trading drugs, ordering violence and murder here on the streets of London, and we could see that play out in a way we’ve never seen before. It was a significant leap forward.”

Cocaine seized in Operation Eternal
Large quantities of Class A and B drugs, including cocaine, were seized in Operation Eternal (Met Police)

The platform messaged users urging them to get rid of their handsets after realising it had been compromised by law enforcement in June 2020, and it was shut down shortly afterwards.

Commander Brogden said many of those uncovered in the operation were “the kingpins” of organised crime networks in London, adding: “They were sitting in their leafy enclaves and didn’t expect police to knock on their door and we did and brought them to justice, so I’m incredibly pleased about that.”

The Met said 942 arrests had been made in Operation Eternal so far, with 784 of those charged and 426 convicted.

Three tonnes of Class A and B drugs and 49 guns were also seized by the force.

Naki Aslan, 39, a high-ranking gang member, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for conspiring to import in excess of 20kg of heroin and cocaine as part of the operation.

Officers discovered Aslan had an encrypted phone and used the EncroChat handle ‘junglecookie’ to arrange drug transactions.

Messages were also found showing Aslan attempted to source a firearm, a Makarov pistol, to shoot a business associate in May 2020.

The EncroChat messages from Aslan read: “You got anyone to fire a couple of shots? From the waist down but urgent. I wanna get him popped ASAP.”

Naki Aslan Operation Eternal
Naki Aslan was one of the criminals jailed as part of the Met’s operation (Met Police)

Craig Turner, deputy director for investigations at the NCA, described the operation as yielding “one of the most stunning results” and said EncroChat gave the organisation “an absolute gold mine of intelligence”.

In the UK-wide Operation Venetic, 3,100 suspects were arrested and 1,867 charged, with 7,000 mobile devices collected and around 18 million messages logged.

Detective Chief Inspector Driss Hayoukane, senior investigating officer for Operation Eternal, said there were significant trials coming up with some “iconic” criminals and the force was still working “at a pace” to make more arrests, with the operation ongoing.

Commander Brogden said the Met was working with the Home Office to look at whether a new legislative framework was needed for encrypted platforms going forward.