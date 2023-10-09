Indian rescue helicopters fly to Himalayan area where floods killed at least 52

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Indian rescue helicopters fly to Himalayan area where floods killed at least 52

By Press Association
Rescuers are continuing to search for survivors after a glacial lake burst through a dam in India’s Himalayan north-east (Anupam Nath/AP)
Indian air force helicopters were able to land on Monday to rescue people in the Himalayan north-east where a six-year-old hydroelectric dam cracked open last week in intense rain, flooding a valley with glacial lake water and washing away bridges and homes as thousands fled.

Police said rescuers have found 52 bodies so far, and the search is continuing with around 100 people still missing.

As weather conditions improved in Sikkim state, helicopters arrived in the worst-hit Mangan district to help some 3,000 stranded tourists.

The design and placement of the Teesta 3 dam, the biggest hydroelectric dam in Sikkim state, has been controversial since the time it was built. A 2019 report identified Lhonak Lake as “highly vulnerable” to flooding that could breach dams and cause extensive damage.

It was not clear what triggered the deadly flood that began early on Wednesday, the latest to hit north-east India in a year of unusually heavy monsoon rains.

Indian army personnel dig along the Teesta River as they search for possible survivors (Anupam Nath/AP)

Experts said possible contributors were the intense rain and a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck neighbouring Nepal on Tuesday afternoon.

The flood began when the glacial lake overflowed, cracking open the Teesta 3 dam.

The icy water then cascaded through towns in the valley below, carrying some bodies miles downstream, where they were found in the neighbouring state of West Bengal and in Bangladesh.

On Sunday evening, as the skies cleared and rain subsided, 89 tourists stranded by washed-out roads were airlifted out of northern Sikkim.

Some 10 other tourists, including five Thai nationals, were able to trek to safety with assistance from rescuers.

Police said on Monday that they would continue to fly the helicopters if the weather permits.

The flood destroyed multiple bridges, hit pipelines and damaged hundreds of houses in northern Sikkim.

Of 23 Indian soldiers reported missing earlier, officials said one was rescued and nine were confirmed to have died, while the search for the others continued.

There is no land access or mobile connectivity in the area, complicating rescue efforts and sharing of information. Thousands of people are sheltering in relief camps set up by the state.

Experts said the flooding disaster underscores a climate dilemma that pits local environmental activists who believe dams in the Himalayas are too dangerous against Indian authorities pursuing green energy agenda.

A man tries to recover a vehicle submerged in mud along the Teesta River (Anupam Nath/AP)

Despite risks to dams due to the increasing frequency of extreme weather, the Indian federal government aims to increase India’s hydroelectric dam output by half, to 70,000 megawatts, by 2030.

Several towns, including Dikchu and Rangpo in the Teesta basin, were flooded.

Rangpo resident Muhammad Karim has been searching for his father, brother and sister-in-law for five days. “I am clueless … I have asked the police for help, but there’s been no progress so far,” he said.

Homes and buildings in the town were covered by mud as excavators dug through debris to recover bodies over the weekend.

Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan region during the June-September monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.

Himalayan glaciers could lose 80% of their volume if global warming is not controlled, according to a report from the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development.