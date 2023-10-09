Emissions from UK residents and businesses rose by 2% in 2022, figures suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Emissions from UK residents and businesses rose by 2% in 2022, figures suggest

By Press Association
The increase comes after a sharp drop during the coronavirus pandemic (John Giles/PA)
The increase comes after a sharp drop during the coronavirus pandemic (John Giles/PA)

Greenhouse gas emissions from British residents and businesses increased by 2% between 2021 and 2022, according to provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The data published on Monday show initial calculations for the amount emitted by UK residents or UK-registered businesses last year, regardless of whether they are in the UK or overseas.

This excludes emissions from foreign visitors and businesses in Britain.

These emissions stood at 512 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (MT CO2e) in 2022 – 2% higher than 2021, the provisional data suggests.

It follows a 3% increase in residence-based emissions during 2021 as the UK emerged from the coronavirus pandemic.

Emissions saw a sharp drop as the public were plunged into national lockdowns when the pandemic hit in 2020.

Despite the increase in 2022, the provisional figure is still 7% lower than the pre-Covid level of 550 MT CO2e in 2019, the ONS said.

The sector with the largest increase in UK emissions last year was transport – up 34% in 2022 compared with 2021.

This followed a fall of 28% for the sector in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic and a 9% decrease in 2021.

Meanwhile, consumer expenditure stood at 25% of the UK’s total emissions in 2022, making it the largest single contributor, followed by the energy sector at 16%.

In terms of CO2e tonnes emitted per million pounds of UK economic activity, the ONS figures suggest UK residents and businesses emitted 190 tonnes – down from 67% in 1990.

The sector with the highest increase in emissions intensity in 2022 was transport – up 20% from 2021.

The UK is required to report its estimated greenhouse gas emissions on a range of different bases to fulfil a wide range of international agreements as well as for domestic policy-making purposes.

The ONS figures on residence-based emissions are one of three key official measures.

The other two are territorial emissions, published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), and footprint emissions, published by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

The greenhouse gases included in the atmospheric emissions accounts – which are widely believed to contribute to global warming – are carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), sulphur hexafluoride (SF6) and nitrogen trifluoride (NF3).