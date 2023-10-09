Kayaker recalls ‘hand of God’ moment as he was rescued off Co Antrim coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kayaker recalls ‘hand of God’ moment as he was rescued off Co Antrim coast

By Press Association
Frank Healy, Sami Agnew and Jack Healy volunteer for RNLI Larne (RNLI/Charlotte Cranny-Evans/PA)
An RNLI rescue during which a father-of-two described receiving a “hand of God” as he feared he would drown is to feature on a television programme.

The man, who wishes to be known as Julio, had been on an evening fishing trip on a kayak off the coast of Browns Bay near Larne in Co Antrim when he fell in the water.

He initially tried to struggle back into his kayak before opting to swim the 150 metres to shore instead.

He described his terror as he realised a current was pushing him away from the coast, and became exhausted.

“I thought I was going to drown – it’s a feeling I wouldn’t wish on anybody. I kept thinking that I want to see my family again, and that made me fight for my life,” he said.

“I almost gave up a couple of times and let myself go, but when I was under the water, in the back of my mind there was something still fighting and I swam back to the surface, then my instinct was to float, to save my energy.”

Julio said he remembered seeing an RNLI advert, “Float To Live”, and rolled on to his back with his ears submerged, relaxing and trying to breathe normally, moving his arms to stay afloat, knowing that if he did not, he would drown.

His life was saved when the local RNLI team came to his aid.

“I was running out of time, then I felt these two hands grabbing me on my shoulder, pulling me into the boat. It was like the hand of God,” he said.

Volunteer RNLI Larne lifeboat crew member Sami Agnew said they found Julio when they heard his cries for help.

“When you’re looking for a person in the water in the day, it can be really tricky, but at night with no light it is nearly impossible,” he said.

“The casualty had been in the water for over an hour and we were wondering if we’d be able to find him before it was too late – then we heard cries for help. You could tell he was using all the energy he had to call out.

“Luckily he remembered how to Float to Live as without this piece of lifesaving advice, the outcome may have been very different. It was an amazing feeling to see him floating and talking to us.

“We were on a high because we got him into the boat, but my heart dropped a wee bit because his colouring was just grey and you’re like, we need to make sure that this man survives.”

They rushed him to shore where an ambulance and his wife were waiting.

Julio described his rescuers as heroes: “These people saved my life. I was so lucky – I owe everything to that crew, they’re my heroes.”

In 2022, RNLI lifeboat crews around the UK and Ireland launched 9,312 times, saving 389 lives, while the charity’s lifeguards saved 117 lives on some of the UK’s busiest beaches.

The rescue is set to feature in episode three of the new series of the TV show Saving Lives At Sea on BBC Two on Thursday at 8pm.

The 10-part documentary is in its eighth series and includes the lifesaving work of the charity’s volunteer lifeboat crews from around the UK and Ireland.