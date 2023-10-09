Israel’s Netanyahu says Gaza offensive has ‘only started’ By Press Association October 9 2023, 8.10pm Share Israel’s Netanyahu says Gaza offensive has ‘only started’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4778854/israels-netanyahu-says-gaza-offensive-has-only-started/ Copy Link Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip on Monday (Fatima Shbair/AP/PA) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel has “only started” a fierce offensive in the Gaza Strip in response to Hamas’ unprecedented attack on his country. Mr Netanyahu delivered the pronouncement in a nationally televised address as Israel pressed ahead with a third day of heavy airstrikes in Gaza. “We have only started striking Hamas,” he said. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”