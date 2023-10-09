TV chef Michael Chiarello dies at 61 after being treated for allergic reaction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV chef Michael Chiarello dies at 61 after being treated for allergic reaction

By Press Association
Michael Chiarello has died aged 61 after being treated in hospital for an allergic reaction (AP/PA)
Michael Chiarello, the chef known for his Italian-inspired Californian restaurants who won an Emmy Award for best host for Easy Entertaining With Michael Chiarello and appeared on Bravo’s Top Chef, has died aged 61.

Chiarello died on Friday at Queen of the Valley Medical Centre in Napa, California, due to an allergic reaction that resulted in anaphylactic shock, according to Chiarello’s restaurant group Gruppo Chiarello.

He had been at the hospital receiving treatment for the allergic reaction over the past week. Details on how he developed the allergic reaction were not immediately available.

“We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being,” the restaurant group said in a statement.

Chiarello, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in New York, opened his first restaurant at just 22 — Toby’s, in Miami.

He would go on to open various restaurants around Napa Valley and San Francisco, including Tra Vigne Restaurant, Coqueta, Ottimo and Bottega. He also owned the Chiarello Family Vineyards in Yountville, California.

Bottega was named Best Newcomer by Zagat in 2008 and was selected as one of America’s best new restaurants by both Forbes and Esquire.

In 1985, Food & Wine Magazine named Chiarello Chef of the Year and in 1995, he received the Culinary Institute of America’s Chef of the Year Award. In 2011, he was part of Food Network’s Next Iron Chef competition, Supermarket Superstar on Lifetime and a judge on Chopped. He was named Esquire magazine’s Chef of the Year for 2013.

In 2016, Chiarello was accused of sexual harassment by two former Coqueta employees. Lawsuits filed by the former employees were settled the following year.

His books included LiveFire Cookbook, The Tra Vigne Cookbook, Michael Chiarello’s Bottega, Michael Chiarello’s Casual Cooking, Napa Stories and Flavored Vinegars.

He is survived by his wife, Eileen, and four children.

“In remembrance, we ask that you join us in celebrating his remarkable journey and the incredible impact he had on the world of food, wine, and family by inviting you to share a meal with your family and friends to remind all of us that the bonds forged over a meal are among life’s most precious treasures,” Gruppo Chiarello said.