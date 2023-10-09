Humanity could lose up to half of future medicines through plant extinctions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humanity could lose up to half of future medicines through plant extinctions

By Press Association
Fungi sprouting from Kew’s Wakehurst gardens in Sussex (Jim Holden/PA)
Fungi sprouting from Kew’s Wakehurst gardens in Sussex (Jim Holden/PA)

Humanity is “staring down the barrel” of potentially losing up to half of its future medicines because so many plant species are facing extinction, scientists have warned.

Nearly half of all those that flower are threatened, amounting to over 100,000, while it is believed that around 77% of all those as yet undescribed by science are at risk.

In some cases they are going extinct between the time of first discovery and when they are catalogued, which takes around 16 years on average.

The main cause of these extinctions is habitat loss, such as deforestation or the construction of dams which flood river areas further upstream.

Climate change is “certainly on the horizon”, said conservation analyst Dr Matilda Brown, but it is much harder to measure it as a threat.

Marsdenia chirindensis
Marsdenia chirindensis, found in the Chirinda Forest in Zimbabwe (Bart Wursten/PA)

She is among the researchers at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, who have published these findings in a new report called State of the World’s Plants and Fungi.

They are calling for all newly described species to be treated as threatened unless proven otherwise.

Dr Brown explained: “We’re looking at over 100,000 species that are threatened – that’s more than the total number of species of mammals, birds, reptiles, fish, all of our vertebrates put together.

“And when we consider that nine out of 10 of our medicines come from plants, what we’re potentially staring down the barrel of is losing up to half of all of our future medicines.

“So this isn’t just a big number if you’re a plant. It’s a big number in terms of potential impacts for humanity.”

Many newly described species are vulnerable to extinction because they are specific to just one region, or they are in areas heavily marked by humans.

Numerous knowledge “dark spots” exist across the Amazon, India, China, tropical South East Asia and parts of the Middle East where conflict, difficult terrain and lack of funding have made it difficult for exploring botanists.

Over 200 scientists from 102 institutions in 30 countries across the world contributed to Kew’s report, which includes the World Checklist of Vascular Plants, the most complete record of known plant species, containing over 350,000 names.

Rafeal Govaerts, who has spent 35 years compiling this list, said he was following Charles Darwin’s dream of seeing every plant species on Earth recorded.

It will need to be continually updated as around 2,500 new species are formally described each year and this excludes fungi, one of the least-understood parts of the natural world.

Mycologists – those who study fungi – estimate there are around 2.5 million species, in total of which 155,000 have been catalogued.

Toadstool mushroom
A newly described toadstool mushroom that was found at Heathrow (Andy Overall/PA)

Professor Alexandre Antonelli, director of science at Kew, said: “We know more about the surface of Mars than we know about fungi on this planet.”

At the current rate of scientific description, it would take 750-1,000 years to catalogue all fungal species, researchers said, who believe DNA sequencing and studying molecular data could help speed this up.

Since the pandemic in 2020, scientists have described 10,200 new fungal species and more than 8,600 species of plants, as lockdowns gave them more time to work through the backlog of found but unclassified examples.

Prof Antonelli said he hopes the research will encourage policy makers to take plants and fungi into account when choosing areas to protect as part of the international goal to protect 30% of the planet by 2030, and not focus only on animals.

He said: “Because plants and fungi provide the cornerstone of all ecosystems of human life, we absolutely think that they have to be part of that process of identifying the 30×30 – the areas which are most important for plant and fungal diversity.”