Anti-Trump Republican candidate endorses Nikki Haley as he withdraws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Anti-Trump Republican candidate endorses Nikki Haley as he withdraws

By Press Association
Former Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd (AP)
Former Republican presidential candidate Will Hurd (AP)

Former Texas congressman Will Hurd, a critic of Donald Trump, has ended his presidential bid and endorsed Nikki Haley as the Republican candidate.

His brief campaign was largely built on criticising the former president who continues to be the party’s frontrunner.

Writing on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, he said: “While I appreciate all the time and energy our supporters have given, it is important to recognise the realities of the political landscape and the need to consolidate our party around one person to defeat both Donald Trump and President Biden.

He said Ms Haley, a former US ambassador to the United Nations under Mr Trump and governor of South Carolina, “has shown a willingness to articulate a different vision for the country than Donald Trump and has an unmatched grasp on the complexities of our foreign policy.”

Election 2024 Haley
Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley (Meg Kinnard/AP)

Responding to the endorsement, Ms Haley wrote on X: “America is at a crossroads and it’s time to come together and make Joe Biden a one-term president. Thank you @WillHurd for your support and confidence. We have a country to save!”

A clandestine CIA officer who worked in Pakistan, Mr Hurd served three terms in the House until January 2021 and was the chamber’s only Black Republican during his final two years in office.

The 46-year-old has long been a fierce Trump antagonist, even encouraging the then-Republican presidential nominee to leave the 2016 race when the Access Hollywood tape in which Trump brags about sexually assaulting women was made public in the final weeks before the election.

His few memorable moments as a White House candidate came when he was heckled by Republican crowds after repeating assertions that Mr Trump would lose the general election to President Joe Biden.

“Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison,” Hurd declared at a July GOP dinner in Iowa. When sustained booing followed, he responded: “Listen, I know the truth is hard.”