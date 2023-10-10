Last-quarter touchdown seals win for Las Vegas Raiders against Green Bay Packers

The Las Vegas Raiders ended their three-game losing streak as a last-quarter touchdown sealed a win against the Green Bay Packers 17-13.

The Raiders, down by three early in the fourth quarter, positioned yards from the endzone after a 10-play drive.

And the visiting defence parted ways for running back Josh Jacobs to make the deciding two-yard rush.

Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw three interceptions, including a crucial one in the fourth quarter, and went without a touchdown pass in a night to forget in Las Vegas.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw for 204 yards, including a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

Jacobs ran for 20 carries for 69 yards while Meyers had seven receptions for 75 yards with one touchdown.

The Raiders now have three wins and two losses, sharing the same record as the Packers.