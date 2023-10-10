Canada and the Netherlands take Syria to top UN court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Canada and the Netherlands take Syria to top UN court

By Press Association
Demonstrators outside the World Court hold pictures of people they say disappeared in Syria (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Demonstrators outside the World Court hold pictures of people they say disappeared in Syria (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

The Netherlands and Canada are taking Syria’s government to the United Nations’ highest court on Tuesday, accusing Damascus of massive human rights violations against its own people.

Launching the case at the International Court of Justice in June, the two said: “Since 2011, Syrians have been tortured, murdered, sexually assaulted, forcibly disappeared and subjected to chemical weapon attacks on a mass scale.

“Twelve years on, human rights violations at the hands of the Syrian regime persist.”

Members of the delegations for Canada and the Netherlands attend preliminary hearings at the International Court of Justice (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Syria did not attend the hearing Tuesday, the delegation’s seats in court were empty as the case got underway.

The court’s president, Joan E. Donoghue said: “The court regrets the non-appearance of the Syrian Arab Republic.”

A group of Syrians gathered outside the court before the hearing, carrying photos of people they claim are victims of torture and enforced disappearance, and holding banners emblazoned with the text “End torture now!” and “Where are they?”.

Syria’s conflict started with peaceful protests against President Bashar Assad’s government in March 2011 but quickly morphed into a full-blown civil war after the government’s brutal crackdown on the protesters.

The tide turned in Mr Assad’s favour against rebel groups in 2015, when Russia provided key military backing to Syria, as well as Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

In a written filing to the court, the Netherlands and Canada said torture in Syria includes “severe beatings and whippings, including with fists, electric cables, metal and wooden sticks, chains and rifle butts; administering electric shocks; burning body parts; pulling out nails and teeth; mock executions; and simulated drownings”.

Seats, reserved for the Syrian government’s legal delegation, remained empty in the World Court as the hearing began (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Two days of hearings, which open on Tuesday, focus on the Dutch and Canadian request for judges to issue an interim order for Syria to “immediately cease the torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment of its people,” while the case proceeds through the world court, a process likely to take years.

Balkees Jarrah, associate international justice director at Human Rights Watch, said the case “provides an important opportunity to scrutinise Syria’s long-standing heinous torture of countless civilians”.

Mr Jarrah said in a statement the court “should urgently put in place measures to prevent further abuses against Syrians who continue to suffer under nightmarish conditions and whose lives are in serious jeopardy”.

In their filing with the court, Canada and the Netherlands level the blame directly on Mr Assad’s government.

They argued that consistent uses of different torture methods at different locations throughout Syria “demonstrates the systematic and widespread nature of the practice, which extends from the highest levels of the Syrian government”.

Orders by the court are legally binding but are not always adhered to by countries involved in proceedings.

Canada and the Netherlands say that Syrians have been ‘tortured, murdered, sexually assaulted, forcibly displaced and subject to chemical weapon attacks on a mass scale’ (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Last year, the judges issued such an order in another case calling on Moscow to cease hostilities in Ukraine.

Canada and the Netherlands are accusing the Assad administration of breaching the United Nations Convention Against Torture and argue that the convention’s conflict resolution mechanism gives the Hague-based court jurisdiction to hear the case.

The war in Syria has so far killed half a million people, wounded hundreds of thousands and destroyed many parts of the country.

It has displaced half of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million, including more than 5 million who are refugees outside Syria.