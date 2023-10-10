Sadiq Khan says threat of bedbugs on Tube is ‘real source of concern’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sadiq Khan says threat of bedbugs on Tube is ‘real source of concern’

By Press Association
The threat of France’s bedbug outbreak spreading to London’s public transport network is ‘a real source of concern’, the capital’s mayor Sadiq Khan said (PA)
The threat of France’s bedbug outbreak spreading to London’s public transport network is “a real source of concern”, the capital’s mayor Sadiq Khan said.

Bedbugs have been reported across France, with many cases in Paris.

Mr Khan said Transport for London (TfL) is “taking steps” to prevent the insects spreading across the city on its services.

He told website PoliticsJoe: “This is a real source of concern. People are worried about these bugs in Paris causing a problem in London.

“I was in contact with TfL last week and this weekend. We’re taking steps to make sure we don’t have those problems in London, in relation to regular cleaning of the Tube and our buses.

“(We’re) talking to Eurostar as well.

“I want to reassure those watching and those listening: TfL have one of the best regimes to clean our assets on a nightly basis.

“We’re speaking to our friends in Paris to see if there are any lessons to be learned.

“For a variety of reasons we don’t think those issues will arise in London but (there is) no complacency from TfL.”

Bedbugs feed on blood by biting people, creating wounds that can be itchy but do not usually cause other health problems.

The insects often live on furniture or bedding and can spread by being on clothes or luggage.

Luton Borough Council issued a statement on its website, saying it “does not have limitless resources to counter this pest”.

It added: “This national bedbug problem has not missed Luton.

“The pest control service is currently receiving an alarming number of bedbug jobs on a weekly basis.

“Whilst the bedbug is not known to be a carrier of disease, the council does recognise the bedbug as being an obnoxious pest with which to have to share a home… successful treatment can be a lengthy process and the council does not have limitless resources.”