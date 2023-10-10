Controversial asylum hotel plans dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Controversial asylum hotel plans dropped

By Press Association
The Home Office has scrapped controversial plans to house asylum seekers in a hotel in Llanelli, west Wales (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
The Home Office has scrapped controversial plans to house asylum seekers in a hotel in Llanelli, west Wales (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

Controversial plans to house asylum seekers in a hotel in west Wales have been dropped by the Home Office.

The Stradey Park Hotel in Llanelli was due to house up to 241 people, a move that was opposed by the council and led to protests being held outside the building.

Carmarthenshire County Council said the Home Office has sent it written confirmation that the plan has been scrapped after the authority highlighted to the Government its concerns over rising community tensions.

Council leader Darren Price said: “I very much welcome the decision of the Home Office to withdraw its plans for the Stradey Park Hotel.

“It’s the right decision for the hotel and, more importantly, it’s the right decision for the people of Furnace.

“Now is the time for the community of Llanelli to come together, to heal from the experience of the past few months.

Regular protests have been held outside the Stradey Park Hotel (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Regular protests have been staged outside the Stradey Park Hotel in Furnace, Llanelli (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)

“On the issue of providing sanctuary to people in desperate need, I will reiterate Carmarthenshire County Council’s desire to continue to welcome our share of asylum seekers from countries such as Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria to our county via the dispersal model which has worked successfully in Carmarthenshire for many years.”

The 77-bed site is said to have once hosted major stars from TV, film and sport, including the 1972 Llanelli rugby team that beat the All Blacks, and has also been a popular wedding venue, but was recently sold, leading to dozens of staff being made redundant.

Protesters from the community have been an almost permanent fixture at the hotel since the Home Office announced in June that it planned to house up to 241 asylum seekers there, but the action has also attracted a number of anti-immigrant groups from outside the area as well as counter-demonstrators, many camping outside.

Clashes between police and demonstrators have led to a number of arrests and several people have been charged with public order offences.