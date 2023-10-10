Gunman went to football match in hours before council worker’s death, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Gunman went to football match in hours before council worker’s death, court told

By Press Association
Liverpool Crown Court (Dave Thompson/PA)
Liverpool Crown Court (Dave Thompson/PA)

A gunman who killed a 28-year-old council worker bought trainers and went to watch a football match in the hours before the shooting, a court has heard.

James Witham, 41, admits the manslaughter of Ashley Dale, who was fatally shot in her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of August 21 last year.

But he denies her murder and claims he did not know Miss Dale was at home alone when he went to the house on Leinster Road to send a message to her boyfriend Lee Harrison, a jury has been told.

Ashley Dale death
Ashley Dale (Merseyside Police/PA)

Four other men, Niall Barry, 26, Sean Zeisz, 28, Ian Fitzgibbon, 28, Joseph Peers, 29, also deny her murder.

On Tuesday, the trial at Liverpool Crown Court was shown CCTV of Witham and Fitzgibbon at Taskers Sports shop in Aintree, Liverpool, at 11.15am on August 20.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Sutton said Witham entered the store, while Fitzgibbon waited outside in a Volkswagen Golf, and purchased a pair of On Cloudflyer trainers in size eight and a half for £155.

The jury has heard a footprint matching the trainers was found on the front door of Miss Dale’s home after it was kicked in.

Card payments were made by Witham to a catering company in Goodison Park stadium, the home of Everton Football Club, at 2.37pm on August 20, the court was told.

The jury heard Witham was believed to be with associate Michael Kershaw.

Mr Sutton said: “We believe Mr Witham and Mr Kershaw attended a football match at Goodison.”

Liverpool shooting
Police and forensic officers on Leinster Road in Old Swan, Liverpool (Jason Roberts/PA)

The court was told the two later got a taxi to a flat on Pilch Lane in Huyton, which is alleged to be the “centre of operations” for the murder plot.

At 9.30pm on August 20, Witham, Fitzgibbon, Zeisz, Barry and Peers were all in the flat, the jury heard.

Witham, of Huyton; Fitzgibbon, of St Helens; Zeisz of Huyton; Barry, of Tuebrook; and Peers, of Roby, all of Merseyside, also deny conspiracy to murder Mr Harrison and conspiracy to possess a prohibited weapon, a Skorpion sub-machine gun, and ammunition.

Kallum Radford, 26, of no fixed address, denies assisting an offender.