Harry Kane dreaming of leading England to Euro 2028 glory on home soil

By Press Association
Harry Kane hopes to lead England to Euro 2028 glory on home soil (Simon Marper/PA)
Harry Kane hopes to lead England to Euro 2028 glory on home soil (Simon Marper/PA)

Harry Kane is dreaming of exorcising the ghosts of England’s Euro 2020 heartbreak at Wembley by leading them to Euro 2028 glory on home soil.

The UK and Ireland’s bid to host the next-but-one European Championship was formally approved on Tuesday, meaning England will get another shot at glory in front of their own fans, seven years after they were a penalty shootout away from winning at Wembley.

Kane will be 34 by then and in the twilight of his career, but is planning on still being around and wants to make amends for that despair against Italy two years ago.

Asked whether England had unfinished business in a home tournament, he replied: “I think so, we were so close to doing something really magical in the last Euros.

“That’s football, it didn’t end the way we wanted it to but for sure there will be a bit between our teeth.

“Not just in Germany next summer but being at home, playing games at Wembley will bring back memories of the 2021 Euros.

“We will have to wait and see. To win a tournament would be special but to win it in your home country would be a dream come true.

“I am aiming to still be around by then but of course, it is still a few years away, but I am a player who, at the moment, feels as good as I have ever felt before and yes, I would like to think my career will go to my late thirties – at least.

England suffered Euro 2021 heartbreak
England suffered Euro 2020 heartbreak two years ago (Mike Egerton/PA)

“As we know, in football a lot of things can change quickly but at the moment, I feel really good. If you ask me now, of course I hope I am there and it means I am still performing at a high level but you never know. We will see.

“The perception in sport or football in general is you hit 30 and people start to think the end. But the way I am looking at it is that I almost have the second half of my career.

“I played in the first team at Spurs from 20 or 21 so I have had nine or 10 years at the highest level and I am hoping for another eight or nine years at the highest level again.

“It all depends. You see some players who want to have a different change or challenge so I would never be able to tell you what I will do but at the moment, I just want to keep playing.

“When you look at (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi, that makes me believe and shows it is possible to play until your late thirties and that is what I am planning to do.”

England played six of their seven matches at Euro 2020 at Wembley, although Covid restrictions meant that each game was not in front of a full stadium.

But Gareth Southgate’s men still felt the support of the country and Kane believes – like the Lionesses were in 2022 – they will be pushed on even more.

“We had an amazing experience in (Euro) 2020 in terms of having six of the games at Wembley so it felt like a home tournament for us,” he said. “Although there were not all the fans in the stadium, we still got amazing support.

“Being here and seeing the atmosphere outside the grounds on the way in on the coach gave us a real special feeling and obviously we came within a couple of kicks of winning the trophy. So that definitely gave us more energy and more belief.

SOCCER Euro 2028
Wembley is one of a number of venues to host Euro 2028 (PA Graphics/PA)

“That will do the same in 2028. Having full stadiums and all our fans there, the country excited about it will definitely help. I think you saw that with the Lionesses as well.

“I was there for the final and saw how much it meant to the fans. The atmosphere not just inside the stadium but outside and the Lionesses were able to get a win.

“That would be our main objective. To win any tournament with your country is difficult but to do it on your home patch would be just another notch.”