LIV Golf fails in bid to be eligible for world ranking points

By Press Association
LIV Golf has been denied world ranking points (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
LIV Golf has been denied world ranking points after having a request turned down by the Official World Golf Ranking body.

The Saudi-backed breakaway’s request was denied in a letter addressed to chief executive Greg Norman and chief operating officer Gary Davidson, where concerns were expressed about the circuit’s format.

The decision was made after the OWGR could not find a “fair and equitable way” to assess those competing in LIV golf events, meaning it will not be recognised as an Eligible Golf Tour according to the OWGR.

A statement from OWGR chairman Peter Dawson read: “It is unfortunate that no way to include LIV Golf in the ranking could be found which would be fair and equitable to the 24 currently eligible tours and their thousands of playing members.

“Keeping this matter under review, OWGR will continue to monitor developments in men’s professional golf as a whole and at LIV in particular.”

LIV responded to the decision, insisting professional golf is “now without a true or global scoring and ranking system”.

“OWGR’s sole objective is to rank the best players across the globe. Today’s communication makes clear that it can no longer deliver on that objective,” a LIV statement read.

“Players have historically remained subject to a single world ranking to qualify for major championships, the biggest events, and for corporate sponsor contract value.

“A ranking which fails to fairly represent all participants, irrespective of where in the world they play golf, robs fans, players and all of golf’s stakeholders of the objective basis underpinning any accurate recognition of the world’s best player performances. It also robs some traditional tournaments of the best fields possible.

“Professional golf is now without a true or global scoring and ranking system. There is no benefit for fans or players from the lack of trust or clarity as long as the best player performances are not recognised.

“LIV will continue to strive to level the market so fans, broadcasters, and sponsors have the assurance of an independent and objective ranking system and the pure enjoyment of watching the best golf in the world.”