Peregrine falcons use ‘false attacks’ to tire out prey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Peregrine falcons use ‘false attacks’ to tire out prey

By Press Association
Peregrine falcons use ‘false attacks’ to tire out their prey or make them take bigger risks (Danny Lawson/PA)
Peregrine falcons use ‘false attacks’ to tire out their prey or make them take bigger risks (Danny Lawson/PA)

Peregrine falcons use false attacks to tire out their prey, a new study suggests.

These birds of prey trick pacific dunlin birds so they are easier to catch later in the day when they are tired or need to forage for food, according to an observational study published in the journal Frontiers In Ethology.

Pacific dunlins spend their winters in large flocks on temperate mudflats, such as Boundary Bay in British Columbia, Canada.

These birds usually roost at high tide.

But researchers said that when the presence of peregrine falcons increased at Boundary Bay in the 1990s, the dunlins began to replace roosting with over-ocean flocking — flying as a group over the waves.

While this stops the predators from attacking it tires out the birds and takes up foraging time.

The peregrine falcons find hunting easier when the tide drives the dunlins closer to land.

A peregrine falcon
Peregrine falcons set off false alarms to make prey easier to catch, according to a study (Danny Lawson/PA)

Researchers, led by academics at the Simon Fraser University in Canada, observed dunlin behaviour from dawn until dusk for a month and they drew on 151 days of data recording peregrine falcon attacks.

They found that dunlins flocked on the majority of days for an average of three hours a day.

Dunlins were found to be at greatest risk just before and just after high tide and spent most of the riskiest period flocking.

But the team noted a sharp increase in kills two hours after high tide, because the dunlins were not flocking despite elevated risk.

“Peregrines appear to use ‘false’ or ‘non-serious’ attacks to shift the occurrence of over-ocean flocking to a tidal time frame earlier than is ideal for dunlins, thereby creating later good hunting opportunities,” the authors said.

The academics said that dunlins should wait to flock — and that optimising their flocking could reduce mortality by up to 45% — but they do not, because the peregrines are a perceived threat.

By provoking the dunlins into flocking early, the peregrines deprive them of opportunities to forage and the energy they need to continue flocking later in the day, the authors said.

“By using low-cost ‘false attacks’ or otherwise advertising their presence, predators force prey to spend time in refuges, in hiding, or in other forms of safety-enhancing behaviour during which foraging is impaired or impossible,” the authors wrote.

“Prey must compensate by taking extra risks at other times or places to meet their energy requirements, and as a consequence become easier to capture.”