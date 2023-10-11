What the papers say – October 11

Another intense day of conflict between Hamas rebels and Israel again dominates the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

‘Horror’, ‘massacre’ and ‘pure evil’ are among the headlines as The Daily Telegraph, The Independent, The Guardian, The Times, Daily Mail and Daily Express all concentrate on the human cost of the conflict.

https://twitter.com/hendopolis/status/171182979345964273

THE TIMES: Hamas ‘cut the throats of babies’ in massacre #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hieQQ5odhc — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023

GUARDIAN: Israeli troops mass on Gaza border as Hamas attack death toll hits 1000 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MncI5Pqp1V — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023

The Financial Times kept its eyes locked on Israel as the at-war nation prepares to recover ground from opposing rebels in a soon-to-occur strike back.

FT UK: Israel prepares for ground invasion #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4nGLH8Va3B — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 10, 2023

For something rather different, the Daily Mirror concentrates on Sir Keir Starmer’s speech at the Labour conference in Liverpool where he copped a faceful of sparkles.

And the Daily Star tells us all to “get a shroom” with some rather powerful fungi.