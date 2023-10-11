Harry Maguire cannot wait for Euro 2028 and is ‘hopeful’ to be in the squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Maguire cannot wait for Euro 2028 and is ‘hopeful’ to be in the squad

By Press Association
England defender Harry Maguire (Simon Marper, PA)
Whether he is still playing for England or enjoying a few pints and watching from the stands, Harry Maguire cannot wait for the European Championship to return to home soil in 2028.

UEFA confirmed on Tuesday that the UK and Ireland’s bid to host the tournament had been approved, having gone into decision day unopposed following the withdrawal of Turkey.

Six of the 10 venues at the five-nation event will be in England, just seven years on from Glasgow and London hosting matches at the pan-European edition.

Gareth Southgate’s men went all the way to the Wembley final at rearranged Euro 2020 and defender Maguire cannot wait to experience another special summer in 2028.

“Hopefully, I will be in the squad but, either way, I am sure I will be at the tournament,” the 30-year-old said.

“I’ll either be in the stands with my mates having a few pints or in the squad, helping the lads. For sure, I’ll be supporting or playing, either way.

“I’m a big fan of England and to have a tournament in this country… you know how the recent tournaments have gone in this country, it brings the country united. There’s a real buzz around the place.

“I experienced playing in the final at Wembley against Italy, which was disappointing in the end, but it is a special place to be involved in when the team is playing well in our country.”

Maguire went to Euro 2016 as a fan before breaking into the international set-up, going onto play a key role for Southgate’s team at three major tournaments.

England can qualify for next year’s Euros over the coming week and intend to go through qualification process in 2028, when UEFA is understood to be reserving two host nation places for any team which does not make it on merit.

England Training Session and Media Day – St. George’s Park – Tuesday 10th October
England’s James Maddison and Harry Maguire during a training session at St. George’s Park, Burton upon Trent (Simon Marper, PA)

“Qualifying for a major tournament is tough but also you have to look at it from a positive side,” 59-cap Maguire said ahead of the friendly against Australia and Euro 2024 qualifier at home to Italy.

“If we don’t qualify for the major tournament, then we are not really there or ready to compete to win the tournament.

“This nation now has been successful now for a 10-year period so we now need to start looking at winning these tournaments.

“If we can’t get out of the qualifying group, we don’t deserve to be there.

“It would be a nightmare scenario but on the other hand we have to play with great belief and confidence that we can get out of the group and qualify.

“That’s what we will be looking to do. My eyes are not on ‘28 yet.

“We’ve got a big Euros coming up next summer and one that we’re looking forward to.”