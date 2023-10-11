Troubling conditions at HMP Wandsworth ‘by no means unique’ to the jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Troubling conditions at HMP Wandsworth ‘by no means unique’ to the jail

By Press Association
A raft of issues at Wandsworth Prison, from which terror suspect Daniel Khalife is accused of escaping, are ‘by no means unique’ to the jail, an Independent Monitoring Boards report has said (Yui Mok/PA)
A raft of issues at the prison from which terror suspect Daniel Khalife is accused of escaping are “by no means unique” to the jail, the head of a monitoring scheme has said.

National chairwoman of the Independent Monitoring Boards (IMB) Elisabeth Davies told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that more than half of recent escapes have been from local prisons – jails where inmates are first sent.

An IMB report on Wandsworth Prison painted a bleak picture of conditions at the south-west London site, with 1,584 inmates in a building designed for 961.

The jail, one of the most overcrowded in the country, faces chronic staff shortages, rising violence and inmates able to get contraband via drone or being thrown over the wall.

Ms Davies said: “These issues are by no means unique to Wandsworth.

“If we think of a Swiss cheese model, really, when it comes to an escape – you need the holes to line up, and they don’t very often and that is why escapes are relatively rare.

“But over half of the recent escapes have been from local prisons.

“Local prisons are the most overcrowded and IMB concerns are, really, that if you have more holes – so that’s overcrowding, staffing shortages, safety and security issues … growing mental health issues, the needs of prisoners serving an indeterminate IPP sentence – these holes arguably getting bigger.

“If you increase the risk facing prisoners, staff and ultimately the public, then you’re creating an issue which is chronically unsafe.”

Prison
A report on Wandsworth Prison in south-west London painted a bleak picture of conditions at the jail (Lucy North/PA)

Khalife, 21, is accused of escaping from Wandsworth on September 6 by strapping himself to a lorry, which he denies.

The IMB report found that the prison is unsafe, with 1,048 assaults on staff by inmates in the year to May 2023, and chronic officer shortages, with half unavailable.

It is relatively easy for prisoners to get contraband into the jail via throw-overs because the prison exercise area is close to the prison wall.

Drones can also be used to access windows in the residential parts of the jail.

In the year to May 2023 searches discovered more than 330 mobile phones, there were more than 210 drug finds, and more than 1,900 litres of illicit alcohol were uncovered.

The report said: “The shortage of resources – human, financial and physical – made it very difficult to operate a fully effective security regime.

“The management team at the prison worked very hard to deliver a regime despite very limited resources.

“This problem will continue until staff availability improves and facilities are upgraded.”

A Prison Service spokesman said: “We have already taken decisive action to address the serious issues raised in this report, with frontline staffing having increased by almost a quarter in the last six years, and investing millions into security upgrades at the prison.

“This includes spending more than £8 million to roll out new CCTV and putting in place tougher gate security, with dogs working alongside specialist staff.

“We have also installed new windows, repaired roofs and refurbished healthcare facilities to significantly improve conditions.”