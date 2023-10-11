Journalist detained in China for three years returns to Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Journalist detained in China for three years returns to Australia

By Press Association
Cheng Lei worked for the international department of China’s state broadcaster CCTV (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Cheng Lei worked for the international department of China’s state broadcaster CCTV (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A Chinese-Australian journalist who was convicted on espionage charges and detained in China for three years has returned to Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.

Cheng Lei, 48, worked for the international department of China’s state broadcaster CCTV. She has been reunited with her two children in Melbourne, Mr Albanese said.

Her return comes ahead of Mr Albanese’s planned visit to Beijing this year on a date yet to be announced.

Mr Albanese’s government has been lobbying for the release of Ms Cheng and another Chinese-Australian held in China since 2019, Yang Hengjun.

Bilateral relations have improved since Mr Albanese’s centre-left Labour Party was elected after nine years of conservative rule. Beijing has lifted several official and unofficial trade barriers on Australian exports.

Mr Albanese suggested that Ms Cheng had recently been sentenced after she was convicted in a closed-court trial last year on national security charges.

“Her return brings an end to a very difficult few years for Ms Cheng and her family,” he said.

“The government has been seeking this for a long period of time and her return will be warmly welcomed not just by her family and friends but by all Australians.”

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese
Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese said Ms Cheng was ‘a very strong and resilient person’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Albanese said he had spoken to Ms Cheng in Melbourne, where her children have been living with her mother, and that they had discussed a letter she had written to the Australian public in August to mark the third anniversary of her detention.

The Chinese-born journalist spoke in her letter about her love for her adopted country.

In the letter, she also described her living conditions in detention in China, saying she was allowed to stand in sunlight for just 10 hours a year.

“She is a very strong and resilient person … and when I spoke with her, she was delighted to be back in Melbourne,” Mr Albanese said.

Mr Albanese did not say whether Dr Yang was also likely to be released.

“We continue to advocate for Dr Yang’s interests, rights and well-being with the Chinese authorities at all levels,” Mr Albanese said.

Dr Yang, a 58-year-old writer and democracy blogger, told his family in August he feared he would die in a Beijing detention centre after being diagnosed with a kidney cyst, prompting supporters to demand his release for medical treatment.

Dr Yang has been detained in China since January 2019, when he arrived in Guangzhou from New York with his wife and teenage stepdaughter.

Dr Yang received a closed-door trial on an espionage charge in Beijing in May 2021 and is still awaiting a verdict.